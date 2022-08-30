English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Below 17,350 – More Correction Likely?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : August 30, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty manages to narrow losses, experts say 17,150 is the level to watch

      The Nifty ended lower on August 29 as US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rate hikes triggered a global selloff. The index closed 246 points lower from the previous session at 17,313. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      SC to hear activist Teesta Setalvads bail plea
      Punjab Police SIT summons Sukhbir Singh Badal in Kotkapura firing case
      NEET UG 2022: Answer key likely
      Mumbai Metro line 3, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, trial run to be held
      Nokia 2660 Flip to launch in India
      Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G to launch
      World premiere of Skoda Vision 7S
      Tomorrow
      Ganesh Chaturthi 2022
      EAM Jaishankar to visit UAE for ‘strategic dialogue’
      PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC deadline to end
      SpiceJet board to approve pending financial results

      Domestic fare caps imposed on airlines by govt to end

      Close

    • Big Story

      Reliance Industries AGM 2022 Highlights: 10 key takeaways

      Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, at the group's 45th annual general meeting on August 29, made a series of announcements including the company’s plans to roll out 5G services, high-profile partnerships with Meta and Google, and the AirFiber service. For details on major announcements, read here.

    • Your Money

      Gold prices weak in inflationary times, should you dump gold?

      A three-pronged attack in 2022--from accelerating inflation, rising interest rates and volatile stock markets--has caused grief to investors. In such times, gold is often seen as a safe haven. Yet, even gold prices in global markets are falling in line with other risk assets, making investors nervous. Does it mean gold is no longer a safe haven? Read more here.

    • Technology

      Jio's Stand-alone 5G service to offer access to metaverse

      Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the 5G services to be launched by Jio in two months can deliver new and powerful services, including access to metaverse. Speaking at the RIL annual general meeting, he said, "Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse." Read more here.

    • Cryptocurrency

      Mining and hash rate difficulty at all-time high amid Bitcoin slump

      Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalisation, reeled under pressure after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on raising interest rates further to tame inflation. However, Bitcoin’s difficulty and hash rate, which indicate the state of the cryptocurrency network, rose rapidly. Some analysts said Bitcoin’s difficulty level is poised to hit an all-time high next week. For details, read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra on why the Noida Twin tower demolition reminds him of 'tall egos'

      A day after Supertech's twin towers were demolished in Noida for being illegally constructed, industrialist Anand Mahindra, who often shares motivational stories on Mondays, tweeted that the incident reminded him of "tall egos". Read here what the Mahindra Group chairman wrote on Twitter.

    tags #Essential 7 #gold prices #market buzz #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #RIL AGM #stock markets #Top Stories

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.