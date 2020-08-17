172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-43-5713321.html?utm_source=izooto&utm_medium=push_notifications&utm_campaign=Moneycontrol%20Daily%20Your%20Essential%207&utm_content=&utm_term=!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 07:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

Markets Watch 

Eye out on COVID-19 trends 

Investors, keep your eye out for COVID-19 trends as the market is likely to move in their direction, analysts say. Indian equities in the coming week will watch out for fresh triggers amid surging coronavirus cases in the country and also take cues from global developments and corporate earnings. Read here to know what's in store this week.

Close

Big Story 

related news

World contraction on the horizon says Tata Steel 

Steel demand is expected to decline significantly in 2020-21 in line with a projected contraction in the global economy, Tata Steel said in its annual report. As the world continues to grapple with change, Read here to know why  Tata Steel's Chairman N Chandrasekaran said this is for the first time since the Great Depression, that both advanced and developing economies are in recession together.

Your Money 

Faceless communication gateway for taxpayers 

The Income Tax department has issued guidelines for the demarcation of roles of officers for the implementation of faceless assessment. This will now be the main gateway for communication with a taxpayer. Read here to know more. 

Global Watch

India lends a hand to Mauritius 

India has sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to help contain an oil spill along Mauritius's pristine south-east coast. Here are all the details.

Tech Tattle 

Seventh Anniversary gift to users from Telegram  

Celebrating their seventh anniversary, Telegram announced it would giving its users end-to-end encrypted video calling. Read here to know about this feature that will be rolled out on the alpha version on Android and iOS.

Startup Tales 

What financial freedom means in the Startup context  

For entrepreneurs,  the fear and the challenge is in deciding when the time is right to start a business. How do you know when to take the plunge? Read here to know how to account for financial freedom as you think and grow your business.

Tailpiece 

Climate change could bring back epidemics

While the re-emergence of diseases like long-dormant viruses sounds like excellent plotlines of a dystopian film, Read here to know why scientists worry this might be closer to reality.

 

 
