Market Buzz Overnight Risk Analysis, a critical part of Options trading: Shubham Agarwal Options trading has become popular with a lot of traders, especially in the past few years. While a lot of us do have many options trading positions based on our trading portfolio allocation, our concentration is always on the price of the underlying whose options we are trading. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

See Mercury and the moon on August 29

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29

Reliance Jio to announce 5G service, JioPhone 5G on August 29 Tomorrow:

IMD: Heavy rainfall in extreme south peninsular, northeast India

Gujarat is hosting month-long Megh Malahar Parv 2022 till August 30

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series, NoteBook Pro 120G to launch in India

Big Story Supertech Twin Towers reduced to dust in 9 seconds It took just nine seconds to change Noida’s skyline as the Supertech twin towers, declared illegal by the Supreme Court almost a year ago, were brought down on August 28 using a controlled implosion method. More here.

Coronavirus India reports 9,436 new COVID-19 cases, 30 fatalities With 9,436 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132 while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to health ministry data updated on Sunday. More here.

Auto Auto components maker Uno Minda aims for 25% revenue from aftermarket business Auto components maker Uno Minda is aiming for over 25 per cent revenue from its aftermarket business in the next four to five years, a top company official said. More here.

Tech Tattle Apple's iPhone 14 may support satellite connectivity Rumours about iPhone 14 are gathering pace as Apple's "Far Out" event draws close, with the tech giant expected to launch its latest phone on September 7. Here is a round-up of four features that are being talked about.