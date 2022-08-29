English
    Last Updated : August 29, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Overnight Risk Analysis, a critical part of Options trading: Shubham Agarwal

      Options trading has become popular with a lot of traders, especially in the past few years. While a lot of us do have many options trading positions based on our trading portfolio allocation, our concentration is always on the price of the underlying whose options we are trading. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      See Mercury and the moon on August 29
      Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29
      Reliance Jio to announce 5G service, JioPhone 5G on August 29
      Tomorrow:
      IMD: Heavy rainfall in extreme south peninsular, northeast India
      Gujarat is hosting month-long Megh Malahar Parv 2022 till August 30

      Xiaomi Smart TV X Series, NoteBook Pro 120G to launch in India

      Close

    • Big Story

      Supertech Twin Towers reduced to dust in 9 seconds

      It took just nine seconds to change Noida’s skyline as the Supertech twin towers, declared illegal by the Supreme Court almost a year ago, were brought down on August 28 using a controlled implosion method. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      India reports 9,436 new COVID-19 cases, 30 fatalities

      With 9,436 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132 while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to health ministry data updated on Sunday. More here.

    • Auto

      Auto components maker Uno Minda aims for 25% revenue from aftermarket business

      Auto components maker Uno Minda is aiming for over 25 per cent revenue from its aftermarket business in the next four to five years, a top company official said. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple's iPhone 14 may support satellite connectivity

      Rumours about iPhone 14 are gathering pace as Apple's "Far Out" event draws close, with the tech giant expected to launch its latest phone on September 7. Here is a round-up of four features that are being talked about.

    • Tailpiece

      Another really tall structure was razed thousands of km away from Noida 3 days ago

      The structure, topped by symbols of the Soviet regime, was the centrepiece of a monument to the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany and it was the latest in a series of Soviet monuments being razed down following the Russian invasion. More here.

