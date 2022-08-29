Last Updated : August 29, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Overnight Risk Analysis, a critical part of Options trading: Shubham Agarwal
Options trading has become popular with a lot of traders, especially in the past few years. While a lot of us do have many options trading positions based on our trading portfolio allocation, our concentration is always on the price of the underlying whose options we are trading. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Xiaomi Smart TV X Series, NoteBook Pro 120G to launch in India
Big Story
Supertech Twin Towers reduced to dust in 9 seconds
It took just nine seconds to change Noida’s skyline as the Supertech twin towers, declared illegal by the Supreme Court almost a year ago, were brought down on August 28 using a controlled implosion method. More here.
Coronavirus
India reports 9,436 new COVID-19 cases, 30 fatalities
With 9,436 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of infections rose to 4,44,08,132 while the count of active cases has declined to 86,591, according to health ministry data updated on Sunday. More here.
Auto
Auto components maker Uno Minda aims for 25% revenue from aftermarket business
Auto components maker Uno Minda is aiming for over 25 per cent revenue from its aftermarket business in the next four to five years, a top company official said. More here.
Tech Tattle
Apple's iPhone 14 may support satellite connectivity
Rumours about iPhone 14 are gathering pace as Apple's "Far Out" event draws close, with the tech giant expected to launch its latest phone on September 7. Here is a round-up of four features that are being talked about.
Tailpiece
Another really tall structure was razed thousands of km away from Noida 3 days ago
The structure, topped by symbols of the Soviet regime, was the centrepiece of a monument to the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany and it was the latest in a series of Soviet monuments being razed down following the Russian invasion. More here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.