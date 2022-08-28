Market Buzz The small-cap stocks that the big mutual fund houses love to treasure Fund managers pick small-cap stocks which have large growth potential. Some such stocks have emerged as multi-baggers and have rewarded investors very well. As defined by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. These stocks are more sensitive to market movements, and exhibit more volatility. Here are the lists of popular small-cap stocks held by top 15 fund houses. Only actively managed equity schemes and hybrid schemes (except arbitrage funds) are considered for compilation. Portfolio data is as of July 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events: Today: India to witness biggest demolition in 12 seconds

Congress Working Committee to meet on August 28

India to face Pakistan on August 28 in Asia Cup Tomorrow: See Mercury and the moon on August 29

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries will hold AGM on August 29

Reliance Jio to announce 5G service, JioPhone 5G on August 29

Big Story Disney Star bags ICC cricket broadcast, digital rights for India till 2027 "Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights to both men’s and women’s global events through to the end of 2027," ICC said in a statement. More here.

Coronavirus Maharashtra sees 1,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,723 COVID-19 cases and six deaths, which took the tally to 80,94,845 and the toll to 1,48,224, a health official said. This was a drop from the 1,846 cases recorded a day earlier, though the fatalities were higher, he pointed out. More here.

Auto Tata Motors plans new models, trims to retain dominant SUV position The auto major, which currently sells models like Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, also plans to bring in additional trims and variants with feature enhancements in order to cater to the evolving customer requirements. More here.

Tech tattle Electronic Arts shares jump amid talks of Amazon buyout The shares of Electronic Arts zoomed 8 percent on August 26 on media reports that e-commerce giant Amazon would buy out the American game publisher. More here.