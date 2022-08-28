Market Buzz

The small-cap stocks that the big mutual fund houses love to treasure

Fund managers pick small-cap stocks which have large growth potential. Some such stocks have emerged as multi-baggers and have rewarded investors very well. As defined by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. These stocks are more sensitive to market movements, and exhibit more volatility. Here are the lists of popular small-cap stocks held by top 15 fund houses. Only actively managed equity schemes and hybrid schemes (except arbitrage funds) are considered for compilation. Portfolio data is as of July 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF. More here.