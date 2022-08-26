Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle on F&O expiry day The Nifty50 was looking to extend gains above the 17,700 mark on August 25, but the selling pressure in late trade amid increasing volatility wiped out all those gains and it closed with half a percent loss on the monthly F&O expiry day. The correction came despite positive global cues ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

InterGlobe Aviation to hold annual general meeting

Sebi to auction 11 properties of Arise Bhoomi Developers

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Biography on George Fernandes to be released

Gautam Adani to launch Open Offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements

IDFC Mutual Fund new NFO issue closes

Neeraj Chopra to make comeback at Lausanne Diamond League, Switzerland

IQOO Z6x, IQOO Z6 to launch

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G to arrive in India

Ferrari 296 GTB to launch Tomorrow

Justice U U Lalit to take charge as CJI

Farooq Abdullah to present in court over JKCA scam

Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain's judicial custody to end

Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS2 Turbo to be auctioned

Asia Cup 2022 to begin in the UAE

Big Story 5G will be available in most parts of India in 2-3 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 25 said that the recently-auctioned 5G telecom services are expected to launch by October and should reach every part of the country in the next two to three years. Read more here.

Your Money Policyholders set to benefit as IRDAI proposes 20% cap on first-year commissions In its draft paper on ‘Payment of commission or remuneration or reward to insurance agents and insurance intermediaries’ released on August 23, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed changing the commission structure. The proposals include more stringent ceilings on commissions that can be paid to life and general insurance intermediaries. Will the proposed commission structure be an advantage for policyholders? What is the maximum impact of this? More on this, read here.

Automobile A Modern Retro Motorcycle | Meet the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 With the debut of the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield ushered in its new J Platform, bringing some much-needed updates to existing RE engines. Meet the all-new Hunter 350 with a lemony twist. Check out all details about design, features, engine performance and price here.

Tech Tattle Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Review Lenovo recently refreshed its Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with 12th Gen Intel hardware and the latest Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics. Here is a review of a version of the Legion 5 Pro with AMD processing power and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series graphics. Read here to know about the features and performance.