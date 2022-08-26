English
    Last Updated : August 26, 2022 / 06:08 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle on F&O expiry day

      The Nifty50 was looking to extend gains above the 17,700 mark on August 25, but the selling pressure in late trade amid increasing volatility wiped out all those gains and it closed with half a percent loss on the monthly F&O expiry day. The correction came despite positive global cues ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      InterGlobe Aviation to hold annual general meeting
      Sebi to auction 11 properties of Arise Bhoomi Developers
      Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
      Biography on George Fernandes to be released
      Gautam Adani to launch Open Offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements
      IDFC Mutual Fund new NFO issue closes
      Neeraj Chopra to make comeback at Lausanne Diamond League, Switzerland
      IQOO Z6x, IQOO Z6 to launch
      Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G to arrive in India
      Ferrari 296 GTB to launch
      Tomorrow
      Justice U U Lalit to take charge as CJI
      Farooq Abdullah to present in court over JKCA scam
      Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain's judicial custody to end
      Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS2 Turbo to be auctioned

      Asia Cup 2022 to begin in the UAE

    • Big Story

      5G will be available in most parts of India in 2-3 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

      Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 25 said that the recently-auctioned 5G telecom services are expected to launch by October and should reach every part of the country in the next two to three years. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Policyholders set to benefit as IRDAI proposes 20% cap on first-year commissions

      In its draft paper on ‘Payment of commission or remuneration or reward to insurance agents and insurance intermediaries’ released on August 23, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed changing the commission structure. The proposals include more stringent ceilings on commissions that can be paid to life and general insurance intermediaries. Will the proposed commission structure be an advantage for policyholders? What is the maximum impact of this? More on this, read here.

    • Automobile

      A Modern Retro Motorcycle | Meet the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      With the debut of the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield ushered in its new J Platform, bringing some much-needed updates to existing RE engines. Meet the all-new Hunter 350 with a lemony twist. Check out all details about design, features, engine performance and price here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Review

      Lenovo recently refreshed its Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with 12th Gen Intel hardware and the latest Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics. Here is a review of a version of the Legion 5 Pro with AMD processing power and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series graphics. Read here to know about the features and performance.

    • Tail Piece

      IndiGo pilot’s announcement in Punjabi-English – delivered with dash of humour

      The pilot of an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chandigarh delighted his passengers with jokes and by addressing them in a mix of Punjabi and English. Watch here.

