Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle on F&O expiry day
The Nifty50 was looking to extend gains above the 17,700 mark on August 25, but the selling pressure in late trade amid increasing volatility wiped out all those gains and it closed with half a percent loss on the monthly F&O expiry day. The correction came despite positive global cues ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting. Read more here.
Watch Out
Asia Cup 2022 to begin in the UAE
Big Story
5G will be available in most parts of India in 2-3 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 25 said that the recently-auctioned 5G telecom services are expected to launch by October and should reach every part of the country in the next two to three years. Read more here.
Your Money
Policyholders set to benefit as IRDAI proposes 20% cap on first-year commissions
In its draft paper on ‘Payment of commission or remuneration or reward to insurance agents and insurance intermediaries’ released on August 23, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed changing the commission structure. The proposals include more stringent ceilings on commissions that can be paid to life and general insurance intermediaries. Will the proposed commission structure be an advantage for policyholders? What is the maximum impact of this? More on this, read here.
Automobile
A Modern Retro Motorcycle | Meet the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350
With the debut of the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield ushered in its new J Platform, bringing some much-needed updates to existing RE engines. Meet the all-new Hunter 350 with a lemony twist. Check out all details about design, features, engine performance and price here.
Tech Tattle
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Review
Lenovo recently refreshed its Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with 12th Gen Intel hardware and the latest Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics. Here is a review of a version of the Legion 5 Pro with AMD processing power and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series graphics. Read here to know about the features and performance.
Tail Piece
IndiGo pilot’s announcement in Punjabi-English – delivered with dash of humour
The pilot of an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chandigarh delighted his passengers with jokes and by addressing them in a mix of Punjabi and English. Watch here.
