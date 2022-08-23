Valuations in focus as Indian stocks become twice as expensive as EM peers Market Buzz The 17 percent rally in the domestic benchmark equity indices since hitting their 52-week low back in mid-June has seen the Indian stock market stretch its premium over emerging market peers. Read more here.

Take a look at these key events Watch Out Today Cong to discuss strategy for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union Minister Narayan Rane to inaugurate MEDC-MSME Conference in Mumbai

SC to hear plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to jail outside Delhi

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released

Vivo X80 Pro to get Android 13

Asus Zenfone 9 launch Tomorrow PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali

Nitish Kumar to prove majority in Bihar Assembly

Nawab Malik’s bail plea to be heard in money laundering case

Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's CBI custody to end

Yes Bank to convene shareholders’ meet to seek nod for Rs 8,900 crore fund raise plan

Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country

Ukraine to mark its Independence day

DreamFolks' IPO opens

Mercedes-Benz India launch EQS 53 AMG

Radhakishan Damani to be at the helm of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust Big Story Trusted friend, guru and ace investor-entrepreneur Radhakishan Damani is understood to be the main trustee of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s estate. The other trustees include Kalpraj Dharamshi and Amal Parikh, both confidantes of Jhunjhunwala. According to sources, the trustee, Radhakishan Damani, will have the final say in the main publicly listed investments of Jhunjhunwala. Read here to know more.

What really moves gold prices? Your Money Gold prices shot up to $2,071 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and immediately came down after central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, started firefighting multi-decade-high inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes and withdrawal of liquidity. While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have a bearing on gold prices, let us look at the role demand and supply play in determining gold prices. Click here to read.

DreamFolks IPO opens on August 24; check price band and other details IPO Watch Subscription for Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO (initial public offering) is open on August 24 and it will remain open for bidding till August 26. The aggregator of airport lounge services has set a price band for its IPO at Rs 308-326 a share. Read more details on the company's IPO that is set to hit the Dalal Street.

Motorola teases new smartphones launch for September 8 Tech Tattle Motorola is gearing up to launch two smartphones next month globally - the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The Moto S30 Pro and Moto X30 Pro were recently unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022. A quick look at everything we know about the upcoming devices.