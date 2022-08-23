The 17 percent rally in the domestic benchmark equity indices since hitting their 52-week low back in mid-June has seen the Indian stock market stretch its premium over emerging market peers. Read more here.
Today
Cong to discuss strategy for Bharat Jodo Yatra
Union Minister Narayan Rane to inaugurate MEDC-MSME Conference in Mumbai
SC to hear plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to jail outside Delhi
JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released
Vivo X80 Pro to get Android 13
Asus Zenfone 9 launch Tomorrow PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali
Nitish Kumar to prove majority in Bihar Assembly
Nawab Malik’s bail plea to be heard in money laundering case
Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's CBI custody to end
Yes Bank to convene shareholders’ meet to seek nod for Rs 8,900 crore fund raise plan
Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country
Ukraine to mark its Independence day
DreamFolks' IPO opens
Mercedes-Benz India launch EQS 53 AMG
Trusted friend, guru and ace investor-entrepreneur Radhakishan Damani is understood to be the main trustee of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s estate. The other trustees include Kalpraj Dharamshi and Amal Parikh, both confidantes of Jhunjhunwala. According to sources, the trustee, Radhakishan Damani, will have the final say in the main publicly listed investments of Jhunjhunwala. Read here to know more.
Trusted friend, guru and ace investor-entrepreneur Radhakishan Damani is understood to be the main trustee of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's estate. The other trustees include Kalpraj Dharamshi and Amal Parikh, both confidantes of Jhunjhunwala. According to sources, the trustee, Radhakishan Damani, will have the final say in the main publicly listed investments of Jhunjhunwala. Read here to know more.
Gold prices shot up to $2,071 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and immediately came down after central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, started firefighting multi-decade-high inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes and withdrawal of liquidity. While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have a bearing on gold prices, let us look at the role demand and supply play in determining gold prices. Click here to read.
Gold prices shot up to $2,071 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and immediately came down after central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, started firefighting multi-decade-high inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes and withdrawal of liquidity. While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have a bearing on gold prices, let us look at the role demand and supply play in determining gold prices. Click here to read.
Subscription for Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO (initial public offering) is open on August 24 and it will remain open for bidding till August 26. The aggregator of airport lounge services has set a price band for its IPO at Rs 308-326 a share. Read more details on the company's IPO that is set to hit the Dalal Street.
Subscription for Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO (initial public offering) is open on August 24 and it will remain open for bidding till August 26. The aggregator of airport lounge services has set a price band for its IPO at Rs 308-326 a share. Read more details on the company's IPO that is set to hit the Dalal Street.
Motorola is gearing up to launch two smartphones next month globally - the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The Moto S30 Pro and Moto X30 Pro were recently unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022. A quick look at everything we know about the upcoming devices.
Motorola is gearing up to launch two smartphones next month globally - the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The Moto S30 Pro and Moto X30 Pro were recently unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022. A quick look at everything we know about the upcoming devices.
Are organisations really authorised to deduct salaries of employees in case they report late to office? According to a survey, Indian employers are the strictest when it comes to tardiness as 42 percent of respondents said they would fire an employee for being late. What does the law say? How much can be deducted? What is the trend in India Inc? All details here.
Are organisations really authorised to deduct salaries of employees in case they report late to office? According to a survey, Indian employers are the strictest when it comes to tardiness as 42 percent of respondents said they would fire an employee for being late. What does the law say? How much can be deducted? What is the trend in India Inc? All details here.