English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Infy, TCS, Wipro Cut Variable Pay
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : August 23, 2022 / 06:01 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Valuations in focus as Indian stocks become twice as expensive as EM peers

      The 17 percent rally in the domestic benchmark equity indices since hitting their 52-week low back in mid-June has seen the Indian stock market stretch its premium over emerging market peers. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Cong to discuss strategy for Bharat Jodo Yatra
      Union Minister Narayan Rane to inaugurate MEDC-MSME Conference in Mumbai
      SC to hear plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking transfer to jail outside Delhi
      JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released
      Vivo X80 Pro to get Android 13
      Asus Zenfone 9 launch
      Tomorrow
      PM Narendra Modi inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali
      Nitish Kumar to prove majority in Bihar Assembly
      Nawab Malik’s bail plea to be heard in money laundering case
      Cattle smuggling case: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's CBI custody to end
      Yes Bank to convene shareholders’ meet to seek nod for Rs 8,900 crore fund raise plan
      Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country
      Ukraine to mark its Independence day
      DreamFolks' IPO opens

      Mercedes-Benz India launch EQS 53 AMG

      Close

    • Big Story

      Radhakishan Damani to be at the helm of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust

      Trusted friend, guru and ace investor-entrepreneur Radhakishan Damani is understood to be the main trustee of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s estate. The other trustees include Kalpraj Dharamshi and Amal Parikh, both confidantes of Jhunjhunwala. According to sources, the trustee, Radhakishan Damani, will have the final say in the main publicly listed investments of Jhunjhunwala. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      What really moves gold prices?

      Gold prices shot up to $2,071 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and immediately came down after central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, started firefighting multi-decade-high inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes and withdrawal of liquidity. While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have a bearing on gold prices, let us look at the role demand and supply play in determining gold prices. Click here to read.

    • IPO Watch

      DreamFolks IPO opens on August 24; check price band and other details

      Subscription for Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO (initial public offering) is open on August 24 and it will remain open for bidding till August 26. The aggregator of airport lounge services has set a price band for its IPO at Rs 308-326 a share. Read more details on the company's IPO that is set to hit the Dalal Street.

    • Tech Tattle

      Motorola teases new smartphones launch for September 8

      Motorola is gearing up to launch two smartphones next month globally - the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The Moto S30 Pro and Moto X30 Pro were recently unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022. A quick look at everything we know about the upcoming devices.

    • Tail Piece

      Can companies really deduct salaries if employees report late to work?

      Are organisations really authorised to deduct salaries of employees in case they report late to office? According to a survey, Indian employers are the strictest when it comes to tardiness as 42 percent of respondents said they would fire an employee for being late. What does the law say? How much can be deducted? What is the trend in India Inc? All details here.

    tags #Dreamfolks Services #Essential 7 #IPO #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Moto S30 Pro #Moto X30 Pro #Radhakishan Damani #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #stock markets #Top Stories

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.