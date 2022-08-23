Last Updated : August 23, 2022 / 06:01 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Valuations in focus as Indian stocks become twice as expensive as EM peers
The 17 percent rally in the domestic benchmark equity indices since hitting their 52-week low back in mid-June has seen the Indian stock market stretch its premium over emerging market peers. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Mercedes-Benz India launch EQS 53 AMG
Big Story
Radhakishan Damani to be at the helm of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Trust
Trusted friend, guru and ace investor-entrepreneur Radhakishan Damani is understood to be the main trustee of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s estate. The other trustees include Kalpraj Dharamshi and Amal Parikh, both confidantes of Jhunjhunwala. According to sources, the trustee, Radhakishan Damani, will have the final say in the main publicly listed investments of Jhunjhunwala. Read here to know more.
Your Money
What really moves gold prices?
Gold prices shot up to $2,071 after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and immediately came down after central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve, started firefighting multi-decade-high inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes and withdrawal of liquidity. While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have a bearing on gold prices, let us look at the role demand and supply play in determining gold prices. Click here to read.
IPO Watch
DreamFolks IPO opens on August 24; check price band and other details
Subscription for Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO (initial public offering) is open on August 24 and it will remain open for bidding till August 26. The aggregator of airport lounge services has set a price band for its IPO at Rs 308-326 a share. Read more details on the company's IPO that is set to hit the Dalal Street.
Tech Tattle
Motorola teases new smartphones launch for September 8
Motorola is gearing up to launch two smartphones next month globally - the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro. The Moto S30 Pro and Moto X30 Pro were recently unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022. A quick look at everything we know about the upcoming devices.
Tail Piece
Can companies really deduct salaries if employees report late to work?
Are organisations really authorised to deduct salaries of employees in case they report late to office? According to a survey, Indian employers are the strictest when it comes to tardiness as 42 percent of respondents said they would fire an employee for being late. What does the law say? How much can be deducted? What is the trend in India Inc? All details here.
