FPIs pump Rs 44,500 crore into Indian equities in three weeks of August Market Buzz This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed. More here.

Take a look at these key events: Watch Out Today: Kerala Assembly's 10-day session from August 22

Zee News and Zee MPCG to host Emerging Chhattisgarh on Aug 22

Mattannur municipal polls 2022: Kerala civic body to vote under Covid shadow Tomorrow: Court to hear Satyender Jains bail on August 23

JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card On August 23

CBSE Compartment Board Exams 2022 Datesheet Out, Exams From August 23

Charges on UPI services not under consideration, clarifies government Big Story "UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. More here.

LIC sees 20% decline in death claims in Q1 FY23 as Covid impact ebbs Coronavirus In the June quarter of the previous fiscal, settlement of death claims was to the tune of Rs 7,111 crore, which for Q1 of this year was Rs 5,743 crore, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said in a post-earnings call with analysts. More here.

Interest rate hikes have not yet impacted car demand: Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava Auto With the launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza adding more to bookings, the company’s pending orders have gone up to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. More here.

How to turn your iPhone into a webcam on macOS Ventura Tech tattle Apple's Mac lineup may not have the best webcam but with macOS Ventura, the tech giant is looking to sidestep that problem by allowing the use of iPhone camera. Read here to know how it works.