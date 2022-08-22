This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed. More here.
Today:
Kerala Assembly's 10-day session from August 22
Zee News and Zee MPCG to host Emerging Chhattisgarh on Aug 22
Mattannur municipal polls 2022: Kerala civic body to vote under Covid shadow Tomorrow: Court to hear Satyender Jains bail on August 23
JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card On August 23
CBSE Compartment Board Exams 2022 Datesheet Out, Exams From August 23
Today:
Kerala Assembly's 10-day session from August 22
"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. More here.
"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. More here.
In the June quarter of the previous fiscal, settlement of death claims was to the tune of Rs 7,111 crore, which for Q1 of this year was Rs 5,743 crore, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said in a post-earnings call with analysts. More here.
In the June quarter of the previous fiscal, settlement of death claims was to the tune of Rs 7,111 crore, which for Q1 of this year was Rs 5,743 crore, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said in a post-earnings call with analysts. More here.
With the launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza adding more to bookings, the company’s pending orders have gone up to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. More here.
With the launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza adding more to bookings, the company’s pending orders have gone up to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. More here.
Apple's Mac lineup may not have the best webcam but with macOS Ventura, the tech giant is looking to sidestep that problem by allowing the use of iPhone camera. Read here to know how it works.
Apple's Mac lineup may not have the best webcam but with macOS Ventura, the tech giant is looking to sidestep that problem by allowing the use of iPhone camera. Read here to know how it works.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had issued directives to the police to look into the controversy. In the advertisement, Roshan says he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from "Mahakal". More here.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had issued directives to the police to look into the controversy. In the advertisement, Roshan says he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from "Mahakal". More here.