    Last Updated : August 22, 2022 / 05:55 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs pump Rs 44,500 crore into Indian equities in three weeks of August

      This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events:


      Today:
      Kerala Assembly's 10-day session from August 22
      Zee News and Zee MPCG to host Emerging Chhattisgarh on Aug 22
      Mattannur municipal polls 2022: Kerala civic body to vote under Covid shadow
      Tomorrow:
      Court to hear Satyender Jains bail on August 23
      JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card On August 23

      CBSE Compartment Board Exams 2022 Datesheet Out, Exams From August 23

      Close

    • Big Story

      Charges on UPI services not under consideration, clarifies government

      "UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      LIC sees 20% decline in death claims in Q1 FY23 as Covid impact ebbs

      In the June quarter of the previous fiscal, settlement of death claims was to the tune of Rs 7,111 crore, which for Q1 of this year was Rs 5,743 crore, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said in a post-earnings call with analysts. More here.

    • Auto

      Interest rate hikes have not yet impacted car demand: Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava

      With the launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza adding more to bookings, the company’s pending orders have gone up to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. More here.

    • Tech tattle

      How to turn your iPhone into a webcam on macOS Ventura

      Apple's Mac lineup may not have the best webcam but with macOS Ventura, the tech giant is looking to sidestep that problem by allowing the use of iPhone camera. Read here to know how it works.

    • Tailpiece

      Amid backlash, Zomato withdraws Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Mahakal' advertisement, expresses apology

      Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had issued directives to the police to look into the controversy. In the advertisement, Roshan says he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from "Mahakal". More here.

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

