Auto

Interest rate hikes have not yet impacted car demand: Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava

With the launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza adding more to bookings, the company’s pending orders have gone up to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. More here.