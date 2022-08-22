Last Updated : August 22, 2022 / 05:55 AM IST
Market Buzz
FPIs pump Rs 44,500 crore into Indian equities in three weeks of August
This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events:
Today:
CBSE Compartment Board Exams 2022 Datesheet Out, Exams From August 23
Big Story
Charges on UPI services not under consideration, clarifies government
"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. More here.
Coronavirus
LIC sees 20% decline in death claims in Q1 FY23 as Covid impact ebbs
In the June quarter of the previous fiscal, settlement of death claims was to the tune of Rs 7,111 crore, which for Q1 of this year was Rs 5,743 crore, LIC Chairman M R Kumar said in a post-earnings call with analysts. More here.
Auto
Interest rate hikes have not yet impacted car demand: Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava
With the launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza adding more to bookings, the company’s pending orders have gone up to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. More here.
Tech tattle
How to turn your iPhone into a webcam on macOS Ventura
Apple's Mac lineup may not have the best webcam but with macOS Ventura, the tech giant is looking to sidestep that problem by allowing the use of iPhone camera. Read here to know how it works.
Tailpiece
Amid backlash, Zomato withdraws Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Mahakal' advertisement, expresses apology
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had issued directives to the police to look into the controversy. In the advertisement, Roshan says he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from "Mahakal". More here.
