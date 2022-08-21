Adani to launch open offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements on August 26 Market Buzz Markets regulator Sebi this week gave the approval to the open offer, estimated at over Rs 31,000 crore, if fully subscribed. In two separate regulatory filings, Ambuja Cements and ACC have submitted their letters of offer for the open offer launched by the Adani family group's Mauritius-based firm Endeavour Trade and Investment. More here.

Take a look at these key events: Watch Out Today: Planned power cuts in Bengaluru on August 21

RBL Bank Launches FD Scheme For Seniors Above 80 Years

Massive recruitment drive from August 21 to fill 4161 Posts in Punjab Education Department Tomorrow: Kerala Assembly's 10-day session from August 22

Zee News and Zee MPCG to host Emerging Chhattisgarh on August 22

Mattannur municipal polls 2022: Kerala civic body to vote under Covid shadow

PharmEasy parent withdraws IPO DRHP, to consider fund raising via rights issue Big Story The pre-IPO draft papers, which were filed on November 9 last year, are being withdrawn due to "market conditions and strategic considerations", the company said in a notice. More here.

Covid-19 infectiousness lasts more than 5 days, UK study finds Coronavirus Research by Imperial College London reported on Thursday that two-thirds of study participants were still infectious at five days and a quarter were still infectious at seven days. Professor Ajit Lalvani, Director of the NIHR Respiratory Infections Health Protection Research Unit at Imperial College London, said that combining the latest results with what is already known about the dynamics of Omicron infections the duration of infectiousness is broadly generalisable to all current Coid variants. More here.

Ladakh rolls out EV policy with subsidies to encourage buyers Auto He said the policy entails a capital subsidy of 10 per cent on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. To encourage sustainable and eco-friendly public transport, public buses will be given a capital subsidy of 25 percent under the policy, the spokesman said. More here.

Wipro’s Rishad Premji on moonlighting trend in tech industry: ‘It’s cheating’ Tech Tattle The trend of “moonlighting” or working other jobs in addition to one’s primary source of income took off during the pandemic as many companies adopted a work-from-home model. Remote workers with extra time on their hands took up part-time gigs or found ways to turn their hobbies into additional sources of income – so much so that Swiggy even put an official moonlighting policy in place, allowing all employees to take up external projects for free or for “economic consideration”, subject to internal approvals. More here.