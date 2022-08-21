English
    Last Updated : August 21, 2022 / 06:00 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Adani to launch open offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements on August 26

      Markets regulator Sebi this week gave the approval to the open offer, estimated at over Rs 31,000 crore, if fully subscribed. In two separate regulatory filings, Ambuja Cements and ACC have submitted their letters of offer for the open offer launched by the Adani family group's Mauritius-based firm Endeavour Trade and Investment. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events:

      Today:
      Planned power cuts in Bengaluru on August 21
      RBL Bank Launches FD Scheme For Seniors Above 80 Years
      Massive recruitment drive from August 21 to fill 4161 Posts in Punjab Education Department
      Tomorrow:
      Kerala Assembly's 10-day session from August 22
      Zee News and Zee MPCG to host Emerging Chhattisgarh on August 22

      Mattannur municipal polls 2022: Kerala civic body to vote under Covid shadow

      Close

    • Big Story

      PharmEasy parent withdraws IPO DRHP, to consider fund raising via rights issue

      The pre-IPO draft papers, which were filed on November 9 last year, are being withdrawn due to "market conditions and strategic considerations", the company said in a notice. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Covid-19 infectiousness lasts more than 5 days, UK study finds

      Research by Imperial College London reported on Thursday that two-thirds of study participants were still infectious at five days and a quarter were still infectious at seven days. Professor Ajit Lalvani, Director of the NIHR Respiratory Infections Health Protection Research Unit at Imperial College London, said that combining the latest results with what is already known about the dynamics of Omicron infections the duration of infectiousness is broadly generalisable to all current Coid variants. More here.

    • Auto

      Ladakh rolls out EV policy with subsidies to encourage buyers

      He said the policy entails a capital subsidy of 10 per cent on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. To encourage sustainable and eco-friendly public transport, public buses will be given a capital subsidy of 25 percent under the policy, the spokesman said. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Wipro’s Rishad Premji on moonlighting trend in tech industry: ‘It’s cheating’

      The trend of “moonlighting” or working other jobs in addition to one’s primary source of income took off during the pandemic as many companies adopted a work-from-home model. Remote workers with extra time on their hands took up part-time gigs or found ways to turn their hobbies into additional sources of income – so much so that Swiggy even put an official moonlighting policy in place, allowing all employees to take up external projects for free or for “economic consideration”, subject to internal approvals. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      60 Facebook contractors laid off at random using algorithm: Report

      Facebook’s parent company Meta reportedly laid off 60 people at random using an algorithm. According to a Business Insider report, the contract workers were employed by Meta via the Texas office of Accenture – a firm that that provides the social media giant with staff in content moderation and business integrity. More here.

