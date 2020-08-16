Markets Watch

Largecap and Midcaps are here to stay

At least, Devang Devang Mehta, Head – Equity Advisory at Centrum Wealth Management, thinks so. According to him, Largecaps & bigger midcaps, market leaders & MNC companies, though expensive will continue to be part of most long-term portfolios on the merit of their business & franchise value. Read here to know more.

Big Story

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina retire from cricket

Captain Cool MS Dhoni announced on August 15 that he was set to retire from international cricket. Fans, cricketers, public figures alike took to social media to laud the skipper on his illustrious cricket career. Read here to recollect some of the fondest memories of Dhoni. Following suit, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement via social media, Read here for more.

Your Money

Pace yourself to achieve financial freedom

Financial freedom otherwise referred to as financial independence, is being in a state where you have control over your finances. This is why it's important to not consider it as a single goal, but a series of sub-goals. Read here to know how you can tailor your goals to your financial needs.

Global Watch

Biden prioritises Indo-US relations

A Biden administration will place a "high priority" on continuing to strengthen the India-US relationship, his campaign said on August 15. Here's why.

Tech Tattle

Facebook to compete with TikTok?

Attempting to cash in on bans happening across the world, Facebook is now trying to vie for TikTok's clientele. It is testing a version of a video-sharing format that is similar to Tiktok. Read here to know more about it.

Startup Tales

VC for games?

A new venture capital fund wants to capitalise on this by backing the next generation of gaming and interactive media startups. Will it work? Read here to know their plans.

Tailpiece

India's independence via a Portuguese lens

Goa, the party capital of the country, back in 1947 was less than glamorous. It was a staid land that had no electricity or excitement. Read here to know what it was like in the areas where the Portuguese were still lording over this turf.