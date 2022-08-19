Sensex@60,000: Is this the start of a new bull run? Market Buzz After four months, the S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 60,000-level. The index closed 0.7 percent higher at 60,260 points on Wednesday. In the last two months, the S&P BSE Sensex has clocked gains of over 17 percent. But what should you do with your equity investments on the back of this sharp rally coming in such a short span of time? Read more here.

Krishna Janmashtami festival

SpaceX rocket launch

Bugatti's upcoming special model to debut

New Lucid Air variant to debut Tomorrow

SC to hear plea against 'freebies' by political parties

Cow smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal's CBI custody ends

Humongous Asteroid 2019 AV13 to come close to earth

Mahindra & Mahindra to announce prices of the new Scorpio Classic SUV

RBI Bulletin: A big bang approach to PSB privatisation may do more harm than good Big Story The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin published on August 18 suggests that a big bang approach to privatisation of government-owned banks may do more harm than good. A paper published in the bulletin analyses various pros and cons of privatisation and identifies how an emerging economy like India may face more challenges due to the privatisation of banks. Read here to know more.

Up to 21% annualised return over five years: How these small-cap, mid-cap PMS strategies clinched it Your Money Over the past decade, the PMS industry has added 63,550 clients and their AUM have grown to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, from Rs 22,614 crore in June 2012. Here are a few leaders of the pack under the small & midcap category. Read more on this here.

Upcoming IPOs to reignite bullish hopes in Indian market IPO Watch Although the stock markets have been volatile in 2022, the year has been marked by a steady stream of initial public offerings (IPOs) whose momentum shows no signs of slowing. The following IPOs, hitting the markets after the BSE Sensex on Wednesday regained the 60,000-point level, are just a small portion of a much larger initial share sale market his year. Digit Insurance, Concord Biotech, Dreamfolks Services and Balaji Solutions are the upcoming IPOs you can watch out for. Read about the most anticipated IPOs of this year.

Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone rumoured to arrive next month Tech Tattle Vivo is gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone next month. The company is reportedly planning three new smartphone launches in the near future. The launch of the upcoming foldable Vivo phone comes on the heels of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Huawei Mate X2s. Here’s a brief look at the Vivo X Fold’s specifications.