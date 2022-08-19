Watch out

Take a look at these key events

Krishna Janmashtami festivalSpaceX rocket launchBugatti's upcoming special model to debutNew Lucid Air variant to debutSC to hear plea against 'freebies' by political partiesCow smuggling case: Anubrata Mandal's CBI custody endsHumongous Asteroid 2019 AV13 to come close to earth

Mahindra & Mahindra to announce prices of the new Scorpio Classic SUV