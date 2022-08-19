Last Updated : August 19, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
Market Buzz
Sensex@60,000: Is this the start of a new bull run?
After four months, the S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed the 60,000-level. The index closed 0.7 percent higher at 60,260 points on Wednesday. In the last two months, the S&P BSE Sensex has clocked gains of over 17 percent. But what should you do with your equity investments on the back of this sharp rally coming in such a short span of time? Read more here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Mahindra & Mahindra to announce prices of the new Scorpio Classic SUV
Big Story
RBI Bulletin: A big bang approach to PSB privatisation may do more harm than good
The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin published on August 18 suggests that a big bang approach to privatisation of government-owned banks may do more harm than good. A paper published in the bulletin analyses various pros and cons of privatisation and identifies how an emerging economy like India may face more challenges due to the privatisation of banks. Read here to know more.
Your Money
Up to 21% annualised return over five years: How these small-cap, mid-cap PMS strategies clinched it
Over the past decade, the PMS industry has added 63,550 clients and their AUM have grown to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, from Rs 22,614 crore in June 2012. Here are a few leaders of the pack under the small & midcap category. Read more on this here.
IPO Watch
Upcoming IPOs to reignite bullish hopes in Indian market
Although the stock markets have been volatile in 2022, the year has been marked by a steady stream of initial public offerings (IPOs) whose momentum shows no signs of slowing. The following IPOs, hitting the markets after the BSE Sensex on Wednesday regained the 60,000-point level, are just a small portion of a much larger initial share sale market his year. Digit Insurance, Concord Biotech, Dreamfolks Services and Balaji Solutions are the upcoming IPOs you can watch out for. Read about the most anticipated IPOs of this year.
Tech Tattle
Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone rumoured to arrive next month
Vivo is gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone next month. The company is reportedly planning three new smartphone launches in the near future. The launch of the upcoming foldable Vivo phone comes on the heels of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Huawei Mate X2s. Here’s a brief look at the Vivo X Fold’s specifications.
Tail Piece
Infosys Nandan Nilekani on founder mindset
Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani, the OG of Indian entrepreneurship weighs in on "founder mindset", "founder clout" and why it's vital for startups to make money early, even as they eye growth. On World Entrepreneurs Day, Moneycontrol also brings you conversations with key players driving the tectonic shift. Meet the disruptors, the job creators, and the wealth generators here.
