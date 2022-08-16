To sustain loan growth of 15 percent in current fiscal, says SBI chairman Market Buzz State Bank of India (SBI) has said it expects to sustain credit growth of about 15 percent in the current fiscal with rising demand from retail and corporate borrowers despite hardening of lending rate. The country's largest lender reported a 14.93 per cent rise in advances to Rs 29,00,636 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to Rs 25,23,793 crore during the same period a year ago. More here.

Durand Cup, oldest football tournament in Asia starts from August 16

Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 to Commence From August 16

Bihar Chief Minister likely to expand his cabinet on August 16

Judo nationals to start in Lucknow from August 16
Vivo V25 Pro to launch in India on August 17

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto India Launching On August 17

Heavy rainfall likely on Aug 17 and 18 in Odisha

PM's I-day speech names 5 pillars for India's development Big Story Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a person who continuously strives to stay ahead of the curve. This is evident as much in his sartorial style (he has developed a penchant for sky blue waistcoats of late), as in his communication.

Bharat Biotech completes indigenous intranasal Covid vaccine trial Coronavirus Covaxin manufacturers Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), has announced that the company has completed the clinical development for Phase-III trials and booster doses for India's first indigenous intranasal Covid vaccine.

Mahindra & Mahindra expands electric vehicle partnership with Volkswagen Auto Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Volkswagen Group on August 15 announced that they have expanded their cooperation and signed a term sheet, under which the German automaker will supply electric vehicle components to the Indian automaker.

Vivo V25 series launching in India on August 17, V25 Pro to feature 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Tech Tattle The Vivo V25 series is set to launch in India in the next couple of days. The line-up will include the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro. While Vivo has confirmed several details about the 'Pro' model, the Vivo 25 has been leaked.