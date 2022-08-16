English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : August 16, 2022 / 06:02 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      To sustain loan growth of 15 percent in current fiscal, says SBI chairman

      State Bank of India (SBI) has said it expects to sustain credit growth of about 15 percent in the current fiscal with rising demand from retail and corporate borrowers despite hardening of lending rate. The country's largest lender reported a 14.93 per cent rise in advances to Rs 29,00,636 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to Rs 25,23,793 crore during the same period a year ago. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Durand Cup, oldest football tournament in Asia starts from August 16
      Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 to Commence From August 16
      Bihar Chief Minister likely to expand his cabinet on August 16
      Judo nationals to start in Lucknow from August 16
      Tomorrow:
      Vivo V25 Pro to launch in India on August 17
      2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto India Launching On August 17

      Heavy rainfall likely on Aug 17 and 18 in Odisha

      Close

    • Big Story

      PM’s I-day speech names 5 pillars for India’s development

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a person who continuously strives to stay ahead of the curve. This is evident as much in his sartorial style (he has developed a penchant for sky blue waistcoats of late), as in his communication. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Bharat Biotech completes indigenous intranasal Covid vaccine trial

      Covaxin manufacturers Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), has announced that the company has completed the clinical development for Phase-III trials and booster doses for India’s first indigenous intranasal Covid vaccine. More here.

    • Auto

      Mahindra & Mahindra expands electric vehicle partnership with Volkswagen

      Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Volkswagen Group on August 15  announced that they have expanded their cooperation and signed a term sheet, under which the German automaker will supply electric vehicle components to the Indian automaker. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Vivo V25 series launching in India on August 17, V25 Pro to feature 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

      The Vivo V25 series is set to launch in India in the next couple of days. The line-up will include the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro. While Vivo has confirmed several details about the ‘Pro’ model, the Vivo 25 has been leaked. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Born before India’s independence, these companies grew to be MF favourites. Here’s their journey

      Many of these have not only contributed richly to India’s development, but have become MNCs in their own right, touching economies around the world. More here.

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Game Changers Summit 2022 | Powering India’s Journey To Net Zero

    The Game Changers Summit 2022 | Powering India’s Journey To Net Zero

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.