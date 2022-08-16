Last Updated : August 16, 2022 / 06:02 AM IST
Market Buzz
To sustain loan growth of 15 percent in current fiscal, says SBI chairman
State Bank of India (SBI) has said it expects to sustain credit growth of about 15 percent in the current fiscal with rising demand from retail and corporate borrowers despite hardening of lending rate. The country's largest lender reported a 14.93 per cent rise in advances to Rs 29,00,636 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to Rs 25,23,793 crore during the same period a year ago. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Heavy rainfall likely on Aug 17 and 18 in Odisha
Big Story
PM’s I-day speech names 5 pillars for India’s development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a person who continuously strives to stay ahead of the curve. This is evident as much in his sartorial style (he has developed a penchant for sky blue waistcoats of late), as in his communication. More here.
Coronavirus
Bharat Biotech completes indigenous intranasal Covid vaccine trial
Covaxin manufacturers Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), has announced that the company has completed the clinical development for Phase-III trials and booster doses for India’s first indigenous intranasal Covid vaccine. More here.
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra expands electric vehicle partnership with Volkswagen
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Volkswagen Group on August 15 announced that they have expanded their cooperation and signed a term sheet, under which the German automaker will supply electric vehicle components to the Indian automaker. More here.
Tech Tattle
Vivo V25 series launching in India on August 17, V25 Pro to feature 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
The Vivo V25 series is set to launch in India in the next couple of days. The line-up will include the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro. While Vivo has confirmed several details about the ‘Pro’ model, the Vivo 25 has been leaked. More here.
Tailpiece
Born before India’s independence, these companies grew to be MF favourites. Here’s their journey
Many of these have not only contributed richly to India’s development, but have become MNCs in their own right, touching economies around the world. More here.
