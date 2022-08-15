FPIs invest Rs 22,452 crore in Indian equities in August Market Buzz This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in the entire month of July, data with depositories showed. More here

Take a look at these key events Watch Out Today: Independence Day

Ola Electric car debut

Bangladesh National Mourning Day

Stock Market shut Tomorrow: Chinese ship to dock in Sri Lanka

OnePlus 10T 16GB on sale

Bihar Cabinet expansion likely

Dalal Street titan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls time on earth Big Story The outspoken billionaire investor, trader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and raconteur (with a penchant for risqué one-liners) died in Mumbai of cardiac arrest. More here

Haryana adds 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past month Coronavirus Check Haryana has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases during the past one month, with the state reporting about 20,000 infections and 23 fatalities due to the disease during this period. More here

Can the new Honda CB300F stand-out in mid-weight motorcycle space? Auto Honda just launched its third contender in the middle-weight, performance bike space. Is the CB300F more like the Hornet or its bigger sibling—the CB500F? Does it justify its price, or are there better options out there? Click here to know more

Noise plans to make 10 lakh smartwatches a month Tech Tattle Wearable and hearable device maker Noise has produced 10 lakh units of its all products, including total wireless audio devices and smartwatches till date. More here