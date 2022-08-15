 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Aug 15, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

FPIs invest Rs 22,452 crore in Indian equities in August
Market Buzz

This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in the entire month of July, data with depositories showed. More here

Take a look at these key events
Watch Out

Today: Independence Day
Ola Electric car debut
Bangladesh National Mourning Day
Stock Market shut Tomorrow: Chinese ship to dock in Sri Lanka
OnePlus 10T 16GB on sale
Bihar Cabinet expansion likely

Dalal Street titan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls time on earth
Big Story

The outspoken billionaire investor, trader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and raconteur (with a penchant for risqué one-liners) died in Mumbai of cardiac arrest. More here

Haryana adds 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past month
Coronavirus Check

Haryana has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases during the past one month, with the state reporting about 20,000 infections and 23 fatalities due to the disease during this period. More here

Can the new Honda CB300F stand-out in mid-weight motorcycle space?
Auto

Honda just launched its third contender in the middle-weight, performance bike space. Is the CB300F more like the Hornet or its bigger sibling—the CB500F? Does it justify its price, or are there better options out there? Click here to know more

Noise plans to make 10 lakh smartwatches a month
Tech Tattle

Wearable and hearable device maker Noise has produced 10 lakh units of its all products, including total wireless audio devices and smartwatches till date. More here

The unsung role of music in the Independence struggle
Tailpiece

It might seem that protest music in India is a modern movement with an influx of socially conscious, politically opinionated artists but protest songs in India date back to the pre-independence era. More here

