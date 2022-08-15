Last Updated : August 15, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST
Market Buzz
FPIs invest Rs 22,452 crore in Indian equities in August
This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in the entire month of July, data with depositories showed. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Bihar Cabinet expansion likely
Big Story
Dalal Street titan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls time on earth
The outspoken billionaire investor, trader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and raconteur (with a penchant for risqué one-liners) died in Mumbai of cardiac arrest. More here
Coronavirus Check
Haryana adds 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past month
Haryana has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases during the past one month, with the state reporting about 20,000 infections and 23 fatalities due to the disease during this period. More here
Auto
Can the new Honda CB300F stand-out in mid-weight motorcycle space?
Honda just launched its third contender in the middle-weight, performance bike space. Is the CB300F more like the Hornet or its bigger sibling—the CB500F? Does it justify its price, or are there better options out there? Click here to know more
Tech Tattle
Noise plans to make 10 lakh smartwatches a month
Wearable and hearable device maker Noise has produced 10 lakh units of its all products, including total wireless audio devices and smartwatches till date. More here
Tailpiece
The unsung role of music in the Independence struggle
It might seem that protest music in India is a modern movement with an influx of socially conscious, politically opinionated artists but protest songs in India date back to the pre-independence era. More here
