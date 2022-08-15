English
    Last Updated : August 15, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs invest Rs 22,452 crore in Indian equities in August

      This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in the entire month of July, data with depositories showed. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Independence Day
      Ola Electric car debut
      Bangladesh National Mourning Day
      Stock Market shut
      Tomorrow:
      Chinese ship to dock in Sri Lanka
      OnePlus 10T 16GB on sale

      Bihar Cabinet expansion likely

    • Big Story

      Dalal Street titan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls time on earth

      The outspoken billionaire investor, trader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and raconteur (with a penchant for risqué one-liners) died in Mumbai of cardiac arrest. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Haryana adds 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past month

      Haryana has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases during the past one month, with the state reporting about 20,000 infections and 23 fatalities due to the disease during this period. More here

    • Auto

      Can the new Honda CB300F stand-out in mid-weight motorcycle space?

      Honda just launched its third contender in the middle-weight, performance bike space. Is the CB300F more like the Hornet or its bigger sibling—the CB500F? Does it justify its price, or are there better options out there? Click here to know more

    • Tech Tattle

      Noise plans to make 10 lakh smartwatches a month

      Wearable and hearable device maker Noise has produced 10 lakh units of its all products, including total wireless audio devices and smartwatches till date. More here

    • Tailpiece

      The unsung role of music in the Independence struggle

      It might seem that protest music in India is a modern movement with an influx of socially conscious, politically opinionated artists but protest songs in India date back to the pre-independence era. More here

