In the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 1,074.85 points (1.84 percent) to end at 59,462.78, while the Nifty50 added 300.7 points (1.72 percent) to close at 17,698.2 levels. More here.
Today:
110-Feet-Wide ‘City-Killer’ Asteroid to Zoom Past Earth
Export of wheat flour, maida & semolina require quality certificate for shipments from August 14
BJP to observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on August 14 Tomorrow: First Ola electric car launch
Inorbit Mall, Malad plans a stupendous celebration for independence day
Mahindra XUV800 EV, XUV900 SUV Coupe Debut On August 15
"It is unfortunate that despite extending our cooperation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has proceeded to pass a freezing order, pursuant to which crypto assets in the pool wallets of the company have ordered to been frozen to the extent of approximately Rs 2,040 million. The freezing order is specific to that one customer that availed our services for a brief period of time, whose account we subsequently deactivated. We respectfully disagree with the freezing order," Vauld said in the statement. More here.
The data updated at 8 am Saturday also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections. The 15,815 new infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall Covid figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data. More here.
He also said that though Royal Enfield has started some development work on EVs, the final product would be "something spectacular and different." More here.
Recently, Telegram founder Pavel Durov in a lengthy post expressed his displeasure over Apple's app store review policies, accusing the Cupertino-based technology giant of withholding updates without any reason. More here.
“We desperately need rain,” Mike Montna, head of the California Tomato Growers Association, said in an interview. “We are getting to a point where we don’t have inventory left to keep fulfilling the market demand.” More here.
