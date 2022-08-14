Market extends rally in fourth week, 50 small-caps gain 10-28% Market Buzz In the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 1,074.85 points (1.84 percent) to end at 59,462.78, while the Nifty50 added 300.7 points (1.72 percent) to close at 17,698.2 levels. More here.

Take a look at these key events Watch Out Today: 110-Feet-Wide ‘City-Killer’ Asteroid to Zoom Past Earth

Export of wheat flour, maida & semolina require quality certificate for shipments from August 14

BJP to observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on August 14 Tomorrow: First Ola electric car launch

Inorbit Mall, Malad plans a stupendous celebration for independence day

Mahindra XUV800 EV, XUV900 SUV Coupe Debut On August 15

Vauld disagrees with ED freeze on Rs 370-crore bank assets for money laundering Big Story "It is unfortunate that despite extending our cooperation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has proceeded to pass a freezing order, pursuant to which crypto assets in the pool wallets of the company have ordered to been frozen to the extent of approximately Rs 2,040 million. The freezing order is specific to that one customer that availed our services for a brief period of time, whose account we subsequently deactivated. We respectfully disagree with the freezing order," Vauld said in the statement. More here.

India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid cases, 68 deaths Coronavirus The data updated at 8 am Saturday also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections. The 15,815 new infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall Covid figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data. More here.

Royal Enfield to launch EVs only in 4-5 years: Eicher MD Siddhartha Lal Auto He also said that though Royal Enfield has started some development work on EVs, the final product would be "something spectacular and different." More here.

Apple tells Telegram to remove Telemojis from latest update Tech Tattle Recently, Telegram founder Pavel Durov in a lengthy post expressed his displeasure over Apple's app store review policies, accusing the Cupertino-based technology giant of withholding updates without any reason. More here.