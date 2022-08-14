English
    Last Updated : August 14, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Market extends rally in fourth week, 50 small-caps gain 10-28%

      In the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 1,074.85 points (1.84 percent) to end at 59,462.78, while the Nifty50 added 300.7 points (1.72 percent) to close at 17,698.2 levels. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      110-Feet-Wide ‘City-Killer’ Asteroid to Zoom Past Earth
      Export of wheat flour, maida & semolina require quality certificate for shipments from August 14
      BJP to observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on August 14
      Tomorrow:
      First Ola electric car launch
      Inorbit Mall, Malad plans a stupendous celebration for independence day

      Mahindra XUV800 EV, XUV900 SUV Coupe Debut On August 15

    • Big Story

      Vauld disagrees with ED freeze on Rs 370-crore bank assets for money laundering

      "It is unfortunate that despite extending our cooperation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has proceeded to pass a freezing order, pursuant to which crypto assets in the pool wallets of the company have ordered to been frozen to the extent of approximately Rs 2,040 million. The freezing order is specific to that one customer that availed our services for a brief period of time, whose account we subsequently deactivated. We respectfully disagree with the freezing order," Vauld said in the statement. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid cases, 68 deaths

      The data updated at 8 am Saturday also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections. The 15,815 new infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall Covid figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data. More here.

    • Auto

      Royal Enfield to launch EVs only in 4-5 years: Eicher MD Siddhartha Lal

      He also said that though Royal Enfield has started some development work on EVs, the final product would be "something spectacular and different." More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple tells Telegram to remove Telemojis from latest update

      Recently, Telegram founder Pavel Durov in a lengthy post expressed his displeasure over Apple's app store review policies, accusing the Cupertino-based technology giant of withholding updates without any reason. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Spaghetti sauce is under threat as water crisis slams tomatoes

      “We desperately need rain,” Mike Montna, head of the California Tomato Growers Association, said in an interview.  “We are getting to a point where we don’t have inventory left to keep fulfilling the market demand.” More here.

    tags #MC essentials

