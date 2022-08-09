Big Story

WazirX didn’t pass ownership, heated debates have been on for 2 years: Binance

The public disagreement through a barrage of tweets between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (known as CZ) and WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty started a few hours after ED issued a statement that it will freeze WazirX's bank assets worth over Rs 64 crore, after it was allegedly being involved in assisting illegal Chinese lending apps make cross-border payments using crypto tokens through its network, violating Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). As the clash between WazirX and Binance escalates, a senior executive from the latter revealed that WazirX has been avoiding to pass on full ownership of its assets to Binance for the past two years. The global cryptocurrency trading platform will not engage with WazirX in the future. Binance will also request Indian users to move their assets officially to Binance.com, in an announcement expected shortly. Read more here.