Market Buzz

Although stocks of 51 public sector undertakings surged over 50 percent since March 23, Foreign Institutional Investors increased their holding only in five PSU stocks in the June quarter. Read here about these five stocks that made the cut.

Big Story

President Kovind hails corona warriors

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the efforts of healthcare professionals at the frontline in the country’s fight against COVID-19. Read here.

Your Money

Smaller banks, higher interest

Several investors prefer fixed deposits as they are safe and returns are assured. However, interest rates on FDs have declined sharply, of late. Even so, there are still some smaller private banks that offer interest rates of up to 7 percent. Check the list of banks here.

Global Watch

Racism row mars Yale

The United States Justice Department has accused the prestigious Yale University of discriminating against Asian-Americans and white applicants in its undergraduate admission procedure. Read here.

Tech Tattle

Apple and Google in the dock

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after the two tech giants pulled Fortnite from their respective app stores. The game developer and publisher filed a lawsuit against Google over alleged antitrust violation, only hours after filing a civil suit against Apple. You can read the details here.

Startup Tales

No fund crunch

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Indian financial technology firms raised $1.3 billion through 91 deals in the first half of 2020 compared to $2.6 billion in all of 2019. This report looks at half-yearly trends that show that funds have continued to flow for startups leveraging technology to offer lending and payments.

Tailpiece

Wearable immunity booster is all the rage