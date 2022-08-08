English
    Last Updated : August 08, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      28 companies secure Sebi's clearance to float IPOs worth Rs 45,000 crore in Apr-Jul FY23

      The firms that have secured the regulator's clearance include Lifestyle retail brand FabIndia; Bharat FIH, a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles and a Foxconn Technology Group; TVS Supply Chain Solutions; Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance; Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Kids Clinic India, which operates super-speciality mother and babycare chain Cloudnine. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Schools in Manipur will reopen from August 8
      Honda to launch new 2W in India
      New increased PNB’s RLLR of 7.90% to become effective
      Tomorrow:
      Power men to hold nationwide protests on August 9
      Moto G32 to be launched in India on August 9

      Assam Delegation to visit Mizoram on August 9 regarding inter-border dispute

    • Big Story

      SSLV-D1 Mission Update: ISRO says satellite no longer usable, issue 'reasonably identified'

      The space agency, in an update shared on its social media handle, said it has "reasonably identified" the issue which led to the unsuccessful execution of the inaugural SSLV-D1 mission. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Maharashtra sees 1,812 COVID-19 cases, one fatality

      A day earlier, the state had reported 1,931 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities. The department also said 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state. All these cases are from Pune. More here.

    • Auto

      Maruti Suzuki aims to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal: Chairman RC Bhargava

      In his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2021-22, he said the upcoming mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara will play a key role in the challenge to touch 20 lakh units. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Smoke on the water: Is China going ballistic over chips?

      Though the coercive military exercises with warships, fighter jets, and live-fire drills that involved lobbing ballistic missiles over Taiwan ended on Sunday, the military exercise in the Yellow Sea that began on Saturday will continue till August 15. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Chennai lad V Pranav becomes India's 75th Grandmaster

      The Chennai-based Pranav won the Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania to secure his third and final GM norm and attain the Grandmaster title. More here.

