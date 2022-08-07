Market Buzz Syrma SGS Technology to launch IPO on August 12, fresh issue size at Rs 766 crore The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 766 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Launch in India

The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 launch

Akasa’s first commercial flight set for take off Tomorrow: Schools in Manipur will reopen from August 8

Honda to launch new 2W in India

New increased PNB’s RLLR of 7.90% to become effective

Big Story Jagdeep Dhankar elected India's next Vice President "NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 votes were termed invalid, opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election," Lok Sabha General-Secretary Utpal K Singh, who was the returning officer for the poll, told reporters. More here.

Coronavirus Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Centre asks Delhi, 6 states to focus on testing, vaccination In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. More here.

Auto Ola Electric’s sales down 42% MoM to 3,426 units in July The company sold 5,874 two-wheelers in June, data from the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) showed. More here.

Tech Tattle Meta wants your help to train its chatbot As per technology publication The Verge, the bot is called BlenderBot 3 and is currently only open to people in the United States. The team says that the bot can engage in a variety of conversations, from general to specific queries, like the ones you might ask Siri or Google Assistant. More here.