The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 766 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon. More here.
Today:
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Launch in India
The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 launch
Akasa’s first commercial flight set for take off Tomorrow: Schools in Manipur will reopen from August 8
Honda to launch new 2W in India
New increased PNB’s RLLR of 7.90% to become effective
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Launch in India
"NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 votes were termed invalid, opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election," Lok Sabha General-Secretary Utpal K Singh, who was the returning officer for the poll, told reporters. More here.
In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. More here.
The company sold 5,874 two-wheelers in June, data from the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) showed. More here.
When starting out with Repos a few years ago, co-founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj figured out that for the company to grow, they needed a mentor--somebody who has worked towards a greater good. And the first person they could think of was Ratan Tata. More here.
