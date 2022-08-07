English
    Last Updated : August 07, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      Syrma SGS Technology to launch IPO on August 12, fresh issue size at Rs 766 crore

      The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 766 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon. More here.

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Launch in India
      The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission
      Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 launch
      Akasa’s first commercial flight set for take off
      Tomorrow:
      Schools in Manipur will reopen from August 8
      Honda to launch new 2W in India

      New increased PNB’s RLLR of 7.90% to become effective

      Jagdeep Dhankar elected India's next Vice President

      "NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 votes were termed invalid, opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election," Lok Sabha General-Secretary Utpal K Singh, who was the returning officer for the poll, told reporters. More here.

      Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Centre asks Delhi, 6 states to focus on testing, vaccination

      In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. More here.

      Ola Electric’s sales down 42% MoM to 3,426 units in July

      The company sold 5,874 two-wheelers in June, data from the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) showed.  More here.

      Meta wants your help to train its chatbot

      As per technology publication The Verge, the bot is called BlenderBot 3 and is currently only open to people in the United States. The team says that the bot can engage in a variety of conversations, from general to specific queries, like the ones you might ask Siri or Google Assistant. More here.

      'This is Ratan Tata. Can we meet?' How a phone call changed Repos Energy's fortune

      When starting out with Repos a few years ago, co-founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj figured out that for the company to grow, they needed a mentor--somebody who has worked towards a greater good. And the first person they could think of was Ratan Tata. More here.

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

