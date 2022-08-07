Last Updated : August 07, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
Market Buzz
Syrma SGS Technology to launch IPO on August 12, fresh issue size at Rs 766 crore
The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 766 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
New increased PNB’s RLLR of 7.90% to become effective
Big Story
Jagdeep Dhankar elected India's next Vice President
"NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 votes were termed invalid, opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election," Lok Sabha General-Secretary Utpal K Singh, who was the returning officer for the poll, told reporters. More here.
Coronavirus
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Centre asks Delhi, 6 states to focus on testing, vaccination
In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said upcoming festivals and mass congregations in different parts of the country may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. More here.
Auto
Ola Electric’s sales down 42% MoM to 3,426 units in July
The company sold 5,874 two-wheelers in June, data from the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) showed. More here.
Tech Tattle
Meta wants your help to train its chatbot
As per technology publication The Verge, the bot is called BlenderBot 3 and is currently only open to people in the United States. The team says that the bot can engage in a variety of conversations, from general to specific queries, like the ones you might ask Siri or Google Assistant. More here.
Tailpiece
'This is Ratan Tata. Can we meet?' How a phone call changed Repos Energy's fortune
When starting out with Repos a few years ago, co-founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj figured out that for the company to grow, they needed a mentor--somebody who has worked towards a greater good. And the first person they could think of was Ratan Tata. More here.
