Market Buzz Mid-caps and small-caps to start buzzing this week as market stays upbeat S Ranganathan of LKP Securities sees the rally as a reversal in sentiment and not just a pullback. He feels the worst of the downtrend from the top - 62,000 in Sensex - is over. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

RBI's MPC meeting to begin

Supreme Court's hearing on freebies by political parties

OPEC+ meet to increase oil production

Teacher recruitment scam: Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's ED custody ends

CAT 2022 application process to begin

OnePlus 10T launch

Australia retail sales (June), Eurozone retail sales (June), US ISM non-manufacturing PMI (July), OPEC+ meeting, US crude: EIA weekly oil inventory report

Q1 earnings schedule: Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Idea, IndiGo, Biogen, Lupin

Overseas earnings: Moderna Q2

Australia balance of trade (June), UK interest rate decision, Canada balance of trade (June), US balance of trade (June), jobless claims (July)

Q1 earnings: Adani Enterprises, Berger Paint, BHEL, Britannia, Bluestar, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat, Edelwiess, GAIL, HCC, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, NDTV

Overseas earnings: Alibaba 2Q CWG 2022 - India schedule:

Athletics - Aishwarya B (Women’s Triple Jump)

Badminton- PV Sindhu (Women’s Singles), Aakarshi Kashyap (Women’s Singles)

Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles), Kidambi Srikanth (Men’s Singles)

Cricket-India vs Barbados

Men's Hockey- India vs Canada

Women's Hockey- India vs Canada Tomorrow

Second day of RBI MPC meet

Patra chawl case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends

Varanasi: Shringar Gauri case hearing

Bharat Electronics to consider bonus issue CWG 2022 - India schedule:

Badminton-Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles), Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles), Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles) Men's Hockey- India vs Wales



Big Story Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan defying China’s threat of ‘serious consequences’ Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Taiwan on August 2 in what is stated to be the first visit by an American official to the Chinese-claimed territory in the last 25 years. A statement issued by Pelosi's office following her arrival underlined that the visit "honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy". China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an official statement, said Pelosi's visit has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations", and "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity". Read more here.

Your Money This smallcap mutual fund pick delivers returns despite a high risk strategy Small-cap mutual fund schemes are high-risk, high-return investments as they invest majorly in small companies, many of which are in the nascent stage of their growth cycle. They are more sensitive to short-term market gyrations; they leap during market rallies, but slump when the market corrects. But over the long run, say seven to ten years, these small-cap schemes beat most other equity categories and frontline indices by a huge margin. The SBI Small Cap Fund (SSF) is one of them. Read more here.

Startup Tales Meet the small businesses powering India’s $500-million coaching hub Moneycontrol spoke to a number of people in Kota across businesses and has identified five sectors that are core to Kota’s education centres: accommodation providers, food retailers, libraries, local transport and the gig economy. Read more on this here.

Tech Tattle iQOO 9T launched in India The iQOO 9T has officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO 9T arrives as the latest flagship smartphone from the brand and is the first to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in India. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.