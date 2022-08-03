S Ranganathan of LKP Securities sees the rally as a reversal in sentiment and not just a pullback. He feels the worst of the downtrend from the top - 62,000 in Sensex - is over. Read here.
Today
RBI's MPC meeting to begin
Supreme Court's hearing on freebies by political parties
OPEC+ meet to increase oil production
Teacher recruitment scam: Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's ED custody ends
CAT 2022 application process to begin
OnePlus 10T launch
Australia retail sales (June), Eurozone retail sales (June), US ISM non-manufacturing PMI (July), OPEC+ meeting, US crude: EIA weekly oil inventory report
Q1 earnings schedule: Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Idea, IndiGo, Biogen, Lupin
Overseas earnings: Moderna Q2
Australia balance of trade (June), UK interest rate decision, Canada balance of trade (June), US balance of trade (June), jobless claims (July)
Q1 earnings: Adani Enterprises, Berger Paint, BHEL, Britannia, Bluestar, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat, Edelwiess, GAIL, HCC, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, NDTV
Overseas earnings: Alibaba 2Q CWG 2022 - India schedule:
Athletics - Aishwarya B (Women’s Triple Jump)
Badminton- PV Sindhu (Women’s Singles), Aakarshi Kashyap (Women’s Singles)
Lakshya Sen (Men’s Singles), Kidambi Srikanth (Men’s Singles)
Cricket-India vs Barbados
Men's Hockey- India vs Canada
Women's Hockey- India vs Canada Tomorrow
Second day of RBI MPC meet
Patra chawl case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends
Varanasi: Shringar Gauri case hearing
Bharat Electronics to consider bonus issue CWG 2022 - India schedule:
Badminton-Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles), Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles), Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles) Men's Hockey- India vs Wales
Today
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Taiwan on August 2 in what is stated to be the first visit by an American official to the Chinese-claimed territory in the last 25 years. A statement issued by Pelosi's office following her arrival underlined that the visit "honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy". China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an official statement, said Pelosi's visit has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations", and "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity". Read more here.
Small-cap mutual fund schemes are high-risk, high-return investments as they invest majorly in small companies, many of which are in the nascent stage of their growth cycle. They are more sensitive to short-term market gyrations; they leap during market rallies, but slump when the market corrects. But over the long run, say seven to ten years, these small-cap schemes beat most other equity categories and frontline indices by a huge margin. The SBI Small Cap Fund (SSF) is one of them. Read more here.
Moneycontrol spoke to a number of people in Kota across businesses and has identified five sectors that are core to Kota’s education centres: accommodation providers, food retailers, libraries, local transport and the gig economy. Read more on this here.
The iQOO 9T has officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO 9T arrives as the latest flagship smartphone from the brand and is the first to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in India. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.
No one, it seems, is immune to the ravages of inflation – not even young kids. A six-year-old has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about the rising cost of living – more specifically about how it has led to Maggi and pencils becoming more expensive. Kriti Dubey’s letter to the prime minister has now gone viral on social media. Read here.
