Big Story

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan defying China’s threat of ‘serious consequences’

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Taiwan on August 2 in what is stated to be the first visit by an American official to the Chinese-claimed territory in the last 25 years. A statement issued by Pelosi's office following her arrival underlined that the visit "honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy". China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an official statement, said Pelosi's visit has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations", and "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity". Read more here.