The market not only recovered initial losses but also added hefty gains to end the week up 2.6 percent on July 29, extending northward journey for the second week. The US Federal Reserve's in-line rate hike of 75 basis points and its hint at slowing the pace of further hikes following declining economic growth lifted sentiment. Reduced intensity of FII (foreign institutional investor) selling, rupee appreciation, and strong quarterly earnings of select companies also supported the rally. Read more on this here.
Today
CWG 2022: India Schedule | Men's Hockey-India vs England
Table Tennis - Men's TT Semifinals; Women's TT Finals
Weightlifting - Popy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg); Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg)
Positive Pay System of banks to encash high-value cheques starts
EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar
Price rise issue likely to be discussed in Lok Sabha
Sena symbol row: SC to hear team Thackeray’s plea
Lok Sabha likely to have debate on price rise
Q1 Earnings schedule: Zomato, Escorts, Bajaj Consumers, Eveready, Goodyear, ITC, Ramco Cement, TBZ, Thryocare Tomorrow CWG 2022: India Schedule | Athletics - Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump); Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Women’s 100m), Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m hurdles), Manpreet Kaur (Women’s Shot Put), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Women’s Discus Throw)
Women's Hockey - India vs England
Table Tennis: Men's TT Finals
Weightlifting - Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg), Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg); Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)
Postal stamp on Pingali Venkaiah to be released
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court hearing on EWS reservation issue
Money laundering case: Delhi court to pronounce order on D K Shivakumar's regular bail
iQoo 9T 5G to be available
Moto Edge X30 Pro launch
Q1 Earnings schedule: Bank of India, Bosch, Dodla, GATI, Godrej Properties, Voltas
Key overseas companies' earnings: HSBC, BP and Rolls-Royce are scheduled to give their half-year updates, Starbucks 2Q, BP 2Q, Uber Q2, Airbnb Q2
Today
Men's Hockey-India vs England
In another proud moment for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting on July 31. This is India's second gold medal at the event, after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold in the 46kg Women's weightlifting final on July 30. Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the finals with a total lift of 300 kg. More details here.
Tallying the information in your Form-16, bank statements and so on with Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement should be step one in your income-tax return-filing process. Read here.
Electric two-wheelers are going mainstream and the fire incidents will only help manufacturers to focus on quality, thus helping the industry mature, according to Ather Energy cofounder and CEO Tarun Mehta. More details here.
The OnePlus 10T is arriving in India this week. However, the device is set to launch in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus has been revealing several specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone, including details about the phone’s battery and display. Features, specifications and everything we know so far here.
The better part of Sanket Sargar’s adolescent years were spent trying to strike a balance between waking up at the crack of dawn to serve tea at his father’s ‘paan’ shop and find time for training and studying. Sargar’s is the quintessential Indian sports’ story of struggle and success. Read here.
