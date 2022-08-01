Market Buzz Dalal Street This Week | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy The market not only recovered initial losses but also added hefty gains to end the week up 2.6 percent on July 29, extending northward journey for the second week. The US Federal Reserve's in-line rate hike of 75 basis points and its hint at slowing the pace of further hikes following declining economic growth lifted sentiment. Reduced intensity of FII (foreign institutional investor) selling, rupee appreciation, and strong quarterly earnings of select companies also supported the rally. Read more on this here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today CWG 2022: India Schedule | Men's Hockey-India vs England

Table Tennis - Men's TT Semifinals; Women's TT Finals

Weightlifting - Popy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg); Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg)

Positive Pay System of banks to encash high-value cheques starts

EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar

Price rise issue likely to be discussed in Lok Sabha

Sena symbol row: SC to hear team Thackeray’s plea

Lok Sabha likely to have debate on price rise

Q1 Earnings schedule: Zomato, Escorts, Bajaj Consumers, Eveready, Goodyear, ITC, Ramco Cement, TBZ, Thryocare Tomorrow CWG 2022: India Schedule | Athletics - Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump); Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Women’s 100m), Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m hurdles), Manpreet Kaur (Women’s Shot Put), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Women’s Discus Throw)

Women's Hockey - India vs England

Table Tennis: Men's TT Finals

Weightlifting - Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg), Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg); Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)

Postal stamp on Pingali Venkaiah to be released

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court hearing on EWS reservation issue

Money laundering case: Delhi court to pronounce order on D K Shivakumar's regular bail

iQoo 9T 5G to be available

Moto Edge X30 Pro launch

Q1 Earnings schedule: Bank of India, Bosch, Dodla, GATI, Godrej Properties, Voltas

Key overseas companies' earnings: HSBC, BP and Rolls-Royce are scheduled to give their half-year updates, Starbucks 2Q, BP 2Q, Uber Q2, Airbnb Q2

Big Story Commonwealth Games 2022 | India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men's 67kg weightlifting In another proud moment for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting on July 31. This is India's second gold medal at the event, after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold in the 46kg Women's weightlifting final on July 30. Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the finals with a total lift of 300 kg. More details here.

Your Money Getting started with I-T return filing? Verify your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement first Tallying the information in your Form-16, bank statements and so on with Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement should be step one in your income-tax return-filing process. Read here.

Automobile EVs going mainstream, fire incidents help industry mature: Ather Energy CEO Electric two-wheelers are going mainstream and the fire incidents will only help manufacturers to focus on quality, thus helping the industry mature, according to Ather Energy cofounder and CEO Tarun Mehta. More details here.

Tech Tattle OnePlus 10T 5G specs leaked ahead of launch The OnePlus 10T is arriving in India this week. However, the device is set to launch in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus has been revealing several specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone, including details about the phone’s battery and display. Features, specifications and everything we know so far here.