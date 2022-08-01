English
    Last Updated : August 01, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Dalal Street This Week | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

      The market not only recovered initial losses but also added hefty gains to end the week up 2.6 percent on July 29, extending northward journey for the second week. The US Federal Reserve's in-line rate hike of 75 basis points and its hint at slowing the pace of further hikes following declining economic growth lifted sentiment. Reduced intensity of FII (foreign institutional investor) selling, rupee appreciation, and strong quarterly earnings of select companies also supported the rally. Read more on this here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      CWG 2022: India Schedule | Men's Hockey-India vs England
      Table Tennis - Men's TT Semifinals; Women's TT Finals
      Weightlifting - Popy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg); Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg)
      Positive Pay System of banks to encash high-value cheques starts
      EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar
      Price rise issue likely to be discussed in Lok Sabha
      Sena symbol row: SC to hear team Thackeray’s plea
      Lok Sabha likely to have debate on price rise
      Q1 Earnings schedule: Zomato, Escorts, Bajaj Consumers, Eveready, Goodyear, ITC, Ramco Cement, TBZ, Thryocare
      Tomorrow
      CWG 2022: India Schedule | Athletics - Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Men’s Long Jump); Dhanalakshmi Sekar (Women’s 100m), Jyothi Yarraji (Women’s 100m hurdles), Manpreet Kaur (Women’s Shot Put), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Women’s Discus Throw)
      Women's Hockey - India vs England
      Table Tennis: Men's TT Finals
      Weightlifting - Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg), Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg); Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg), Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)
      Postal stamp on Pingali Venkaiah to be released
      NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court hearing on EWS reservation issue
      Money laundering case: Delhi court to pronounce order on D K Shivakumar's regular bail
      iQoo 9T 5G to be available
      Moto Edge X30 Pro launch
      Q1 Earnings schedule: Bank of India, Bosch, Dodla, GATI, Godrej Properties, Voltas

      Key overseas companies' earnings: HSBC, BP and Rolls-Royce are scheduled to give their half-year updates, Starbucks 2Q, BP 2Q, Uber Q2, Airbnb Q2

      Close

    • Big Story

      Commonwealth Games 2022 | India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men's 67kg weightlifting

      In another proud moment for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting on July 31. This is India's second gold medal at the event, after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold in the 46kg Women's weightlifting final on July 30. Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the finals with a total lift of 300 kg. More details here.

    • Your Money

      Getting started with I-T return filing? Verify your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement first

      Tallying the information in your Form-16, bank statements and so on with Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement should be step one in your income-tax return-filing process. Read here.

    • Automobile

      EVs going mainstream, fire incidents help industry mature: Ather Energy CEO

      Electric two-wheelers are going mainstream and the fire incidents will only help manufacturers to focus on quality, thus helping the industry mature, according to Ather Energy cofounder and CEO Tarun Mehta. More details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 10T 5G specs leaked ahead of launch

      The OnePlus 10T is arriving in India this week. However, the device is set to launch in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus has been revealing several specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone, including details about the phone’s battery and display. Features, specifications and everything we know so far here.

    • Tail Piece

      From serving tea at father's ‘tapri’ to CWG silver: Sanket Sargar's story

      The better part of Sanket Sargar’s adolescent years were spent trying to strike a balance between waking up at the crack of dawn to serve tea at his father’s ‘paan’ shop and find time for training and studying. Sargar’s is the quintessential Indian sports’ story of struggle and success. Read here.

