Last Updated : August 01, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Dalal Street This Week | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy
The market not only recovered initial losses but also added hefty gains to end the week up 2.6 percent on July 29, extending northward journey for the second week. The US Federal Reserve's in-line rate hike of 75 basis points and its hint at slowing the pace of further hikes following declining economic growth lifted sentiment. Reduced intensity of FII (foreign institutional investor) selling, rupee appreciation, and strong quarterly earnings of select companies also supported the rally. Read more on this here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Key overseas companies' earnings: HSBC, BP and Rolls-Royce are scheduled to give their half-year updates, Starbucks 2Q, BP 2Q, Uber Q2, Airbnb Q2
Big Story
Commonwealth Games 2022 | India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold in men's 67kg weightlifting
In another proud moment for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold in Men's 67kg weightlifting on July 31. This is India's second gold medal at the event, after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won gold in the 46kg Women's weightlifting final on July 30. Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the finals with a total lift of 300 kg. More details here.
Your Money
Getting started with I-T return filing? Verify your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement first
Tallying the information in your Form-16, bank statements and so on with Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement should be step one in your income-tax return-filing process. Read here.
Automobile
EVs going mainstream, fire incidents help industry mature: Ather Energy CEO
Electric two-wheelers are going mainstream and the fire incidents will only help manufacturers to focus on quality, thus helping the industry mature, according to Ather Energy cofounder and CEO Tarun Mehta. More details here.
Tech Tattle
OnePlus 10T 5G specs leaked ahead of launch
The OnePlus 10T is arriving in India this week. However, the device is set to launch in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus has been revealing several specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone, including details about the phone’s battery and display. Features, specifications and everything we know so far here.
Tail Piece
From serving tea at father's ‘tapri’ to CWG silver: Sanket Sargar's story
The better part of Sanket Sargar’s adolescent years were spent trying to strike a balance between waking up at the crack of dawn to serve tea at his father’s ‘paan’ shop and find time for training and studying. Sargar’s is the quintessential Indian sports’ story of struggle and success. Read here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.