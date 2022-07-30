Market Buzz Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 8% in July as rate hike fears ease, commodities soften, FIIs return India's benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 8 percent each in July, their biggest gain in 11 months, led by a spike in banking, auto and consumer sectors with the hope of global central banks going slow on rate hikes. Softening of commodity prices also helped improve the investor sentiment. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

IIT Gandhinagar's 11th Convocation

PM Modi to interact with Visakhapatnam power beneficiaries

Biography of Prof UR Rao to be released

World Day Against Trafficking

Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 results

Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open Tomorrow

Income Tax Returns Filing deadline

CWG 2022: India’s Shiva Thapa faces Scotland’s Reese Lynch in round of 16 in men’s light welterweight

Big Story YES Bank to sell up to 10% each to Carlyle and Advent, raise Rs 8,900 crore Yes Bank on July 29 stated that it would raise $1.1 billion (about 8,900 crore) in equity capital from funds affiliated with two global private equity investors - Carlyle and Advent International, with each investor having the option of acquiring up to a 10 percent share in the bank. Read more here.

Your Money Money secrets of social media influencers Social media influencers, new breed of entrepreneurs is making big bucks, even while some of them are still in college. Their fan base — followers they have on their social media profiles like Instagram and YouTube — run into thousands, sometimes well over a million. Check out how they manage, spend & invest their money. Read here.

Startup Tales Notes from Kota: Meet Nitin Vijay or NV sir Since it was founded in 2007, Motion claims to have churned out 10 top All India rank holders as many as 25 times in NEET and eight times in IIT-JEE. New-age edtech companies cannot win a market like Kota just by throwing money as one cannot simply compare education with valuations, says Nitin Vijay, who founded Motion Education, one of Kota’s most famous coaching centres. Motion Education founder talks about his journey as an entrepreneur.

Tech Tattle Moto G32 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in its G series. The Moto G32 has arrived in select European markets and will later make its way into India and Latin America. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.