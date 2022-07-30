India's benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 8 percent each in July, their biggest gain in 11 months, led by a spike in banking, auto and consumer sectors with the hope of global central banks going slow on rate hikes. Softening of commodity prices also helped improve the investor sentiment. Read more here.
Today
IIT Gandhinagar's 11th Convocation
PM Modi to interact with Visakhapatnam power beneficiaries
Biography of Prof UR Rao to be released
World Day Against Trafficking
Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 results
Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open Tomorrow
Income Tax Returns Filing deadline
CWG 2022: India’s Shiva Thapa faces Scotland’s Reese Lynch in round of 16 in men’s light welterweight
Today
Yes Bank on July 29 stated that it would raise $1.1 billion (about 8,900 crore) in equity capital from funds affiliated with two global private equity investors - Carlyle and Advent International, with each investor having the option of acquiring up to a 10 percent share in the bank. Read more here.
Yes Bank on July 29 stated that it would raise $1.1 billion (about 8,900 crore) in equity capital from funds affiliated with two global private equity investors - Carlyle and Advent International, with each investor having the option of acquiring up to a 10 percent share in the bank. Read more here.
Social media influencers, new breed of entrepreneurs is making big bucks, even while some of them are still in college. Their fan base — followers they have on their social media profiles like Instagram and YouTube — run into thousands, sometimes well over a million. Check out how they manage, spend & invest their money. Read here.
Social media influencers, new breed of entrepreneurs is making big bucks, even while some of them are still in college. Their fan base — followers they have on their social media profiles like Instagram and YouTube — run into thousands, sometimes well over a million. Check out how they manage, spend & invest their money. Read here.
Since it was founded in 2007, Motion claims to have churned out 10 top All India rank holders as many as 25 times in NEET and eight times in IIT-JEE. New-age edtech companies cannot win a market like Kota just by throwing money as one cannot simply compare education with valuations, says Nitin Vijay, who founded Motion Education, one of Kota’s most famous coaching centres. Motion Education founder talks about his journey as an entrepreneur.
Since it was founded in 2007, Motion claims to have churned out 10 top All India rank holders as many as 25 times in NEET and eight times in IIT-JEE. New-age edtech companies cannot win a market like Kota just by throwing money as one cannot simply compare education with valuations, says Nitin Vijay, who founded Motion Education, one of Kota’s most famous coaching centres. Motion Education founder talks about his journey as an entrepreneur.
Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in its G series. The Moto G32 has arrived in select European markets and will later make its way into India and Latin America. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.
Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in its G series. The Moto G32 has arrived in select European markets and will later make its way into India and Latin America. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, paid tribute to aviation pioneer JRD Tata on his 118th birth anniversary on July 29. Ratan Tata, in a social media post honouring JRD Tata, said his legacy will endure. Read here what else he has said in his humble respects to the visionary industrialist.
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, paid tribute to aviation pioneer JRD Tata on his 118th birth anniversary on July 29. Ratan Tata, in a social media post honouring JRD Tata, said his legacy will endure. Read here what else he has said in his humble respects to the visionary industrialist.