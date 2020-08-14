172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-40-5698811.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 07:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

Market buzz

Multibaggers all the way

The outbreak of COVID-19 gripped the world and the equity markets, and the Indian equities fell 40 percent from all-time highs achieved in January to March lows. However, 27 stocks turned multibaggers in the last one year as they gave 100-677 percent returns. Check them out here.

Big Story

Honouring the honest 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new platform to further the government's initiative to reform direct taxes in India. The platform is aimed at bringing more transparency through the Document Identification Number. Read here.

Your money

It’s a risky road

The emergence of fintech apps and online platforms have helped such DIY investors greatly as they can now invest from the comforts of their homes, offices, from their laptops and mobile phones, at the click of a button. But direct investing is fraught with risks. Tune in to this podcast for details.

Global Watch

Historic peace pact

Israel and the United Arab Emirates struck a historic deal aimed at fully normalising relations between the two Middle Eastern nations. The announcement of the deal, which the United States helped broker, was made by US President Donald Trump. Read here.

Tech Tattle

 Reels misses the cut

Facebook has released a TikTok copycat called Reels. While its introduction suddenly made making short videos a lot more interesting, How does this compare with TikTok? Find out here.

Startup Tales

Paytm enters retail broking space

Digital payments major Paytm has launched stock trading feature on its wealth management subsidiary — Paytm Money. Currently, the offering is in a beta testing mode. This new addition will benefit experienced as well as first-time investors.  Read here. 

Tailpiece

Now, a digital vaccine to fight COVID

At a time when the world is looking for a breakthrough to tackle the spurting cases of COVID-19, a startup is working on a non-invasive digital vaccine with an aim to curb the menace. The digital vaccine enables neuro-behaviour and physiological modulation to protect health.  Read here.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 07:10 am

tags #Essential 7 #moneycontrol daily. essential 7

