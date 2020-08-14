A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market buzz
Multibaggers all the way
The outbreak of COVID-19 gripped the world and the equity markets, and the Indian equities fell 40 percent from all-time highs achieved in January to March lows. However, 27 stocks turned multibaggers in the last one year as they gave 100-677 percent returns.
Big Story
Honouring the honest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new platform to further the government's initiative to reform direct taxes in India. The platform is aimed at bringing more transparency through the Document Identification Number.
Your money
It’s a risky road
The emergence of fintech apps and online platforms have helped such DIY investors greatly as they can now invest from the comforts of their homes, offices, from their laptops and mobile phones, at the click of a button. But direct investing is fraught with risks.
Global Watch
Historic peace pact
Israel and the United Arab Emirates struck a historic deal aimed at fully normalising relations between the two Middle Eastern nations. The announcement of the deal, which the United States helped broker, was made by US President Donald Trump.
Tech Tattle
Reels misses the cut
Facebook has released a TikTok copycat called Reels. While its introduction suddenly made making short videos a lot more interesting, How does this compare with TikTok?
Startup Tales
Paytm enters retail broking space
Digital payments major Paytm has launched stock trading feature on its wealth management subsidiary — Paytm Money. Currently, the offering is in a beta testing mode. This new addition will benefit experienced as well as first-time investors.
Tailpiece
Now, a digital vaccine to fight COVIDAt a time when the world is looking for a breakthrough to tackle the spurting cases of COVID-19, a startup is working on a non-invasive digital vaccine with an aim to curb the menace. The digital vaccine enables neuro-behaviour and physiological modulation to protect health.