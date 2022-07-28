“Domestic share owners are price setters in India and bought financials, consumer discretionary and industrials in the trailing quarter – our top three sector recommendations,” the India Equity Strategy report by Morgan Stanley equity strategist Ridham Desai said. More here
Today:
Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi to visit Gujarat
CCI to attend anti-trust hearing Tomorrow: Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch
PM Modi to launch international bullion exchange
Massive asteroid to approach Earth
The package will have three main elements - improving the quality of BSNL services, de-stressing the balance sheet, and expanding the fibre reach through the merger with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL). More here
Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 673, followed by Mumbai circle (508), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (188), Akola circle (128), Kolhapur circle (89), Latur circle (71) and Aurangabad circle (47). More here
The automaker pointed to “solid” orders and “healthy and high-quality” demand for vehicles like the flagship electric EQS in reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings Wednesday. More here
Users will be able to see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes. More here
Mamallapuram is a UNESCO World Heritage site located less than two hours away from Chennai by road. A popular tourist destination with a string of 5-star hotels that can cater to the more than 2,000 participants expected to descend there for the Chess Olympiad also helped it become the host city. More here
