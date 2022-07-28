Market Buzz Morgan Stanley’s contrarian calls: Overweight on domestic cyclicals, technology and financials “Domestic share owners are price setters in India and bought financials, consumer discretionary and industrials in the trailing quarter – our top three sector recommendations,” the India Equity Strategy report by Morgan Stanley equity strategist Ridham Desai said. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi to visit Gujarat

CCI to attend anti-trust hearing Tomorrow: Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch

PM Modi to launch international bullion exchange

Massive asteroid to approach Earth

Big Story Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for BSNL The package will have three main elements - improving the quality of BSNL services, de-stressing the balance sheet, and expanding the fibre reach through the merger with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL). More here

Coronavirus Maharashtra reports 2,138 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 673, followed by Mumbai circle (508), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (188), Akola circle (128), Kolhapur circle (89), Latur circle (71) and Aurangabad circle (47). More here

Auto Mercedes sees demand for its cars continuing to outrun supply The automaker pointed to “solid” orders and “healthy and high-quality” demand for vehicles like the flagship electric EQS in reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings Wednesday. More here

Tech Tattle MapmyIndia unveils its own street view product to take on Google Users will be able to see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes. More here