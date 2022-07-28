English
    Last Updated : July 28, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Morgan Stanley’s contrarian calls: Overweight on domestic cyclicals, technology and financials

      “Domestic share owners are price setters in India and bought financials, consumer discretionary and industrials in the trailing quarter – our top three sector recommendations,” the India Equity Strategy report by Morgan Stanley equity strategist Ridham Desai said. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu
      PM Modi to visit Gujarat
      CCI to attend anti-trust hearing
      Tomorrow:
      Infinix Smart 6 Plus India launch
      PM Modi to launch international bullion exchange

      Massive asteroid to approach Earth

      Close

    • Big Story

      Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for BSNL

      The package will have three main elements - improving the quality of BSNL services, de-stressing the balance sheet, and expanding the fibre reach through the merger with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL). More here

    • Coronavirus

      Maharashtra reports 2,138 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

      Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 673, followed by Mumbai circle (508), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (188), Akola circle (128), Kolhapur circle (89), Latur circle (71) and Aurangabad circle (47). More here

    • Auto

      Mercedes sees demand for its cars continuing to outrun supply

      The automaker pointed to “solid” orders and “healthy and high-quality” demand for vehicles like the flagship electric EQS in reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings Wednesday. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      MapmyIndia unveils its own street view product to take on Google

      Users will be able to see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Why was Mamallapuram chosen to host the 44th Chess Olympiad

      Mamallapuram is a UNESCO World Heritage site located less than two hours away from Chennai by road. A popular tourist destination with a string of 5-star hotels that can cater to the more than 2,000 participants expected to descend there for the Chess Olympiad also helped it become the host city. More here

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

