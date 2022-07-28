Last Updated : July 28, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Market Buzz
Morgan Stanley’s contrarian calls: Overweight on domestic cyclicals, technology and financials
“Domestic share owners are price setters in India and bought financials, consumer discretionary and industrials in the trailing quarter – our top three sector recommendations,” the India Equity Strategy report by Morgan Stanley equity strategist Ridham Desai said. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Massive asteroid to approach Earth
Big Story
Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for BSNL
The package will have three main elements - improving the quality of BSNL services, de-stressing the balance sheet, and expanding the fibre reach through the merger with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL). More here
Coronavirus
Maharashtra reports 2,138 fresh COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 673, followed by Mumbai circle (508), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (188), Akola circle (128), Kolhapur circle (89), Latur circle (71) and Aurangabad circle (47). More here
Auto
Mercedes sees demand for its cars continuing to outrun supply
The automaker pointed to “solid” orders and “healthy and high-quality” demand for vehicles like the flagship electric EQS in reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings Wednesday. More here
Tech Tattle
MapmyIndia unveils its own street view product to take on Google
Users will be able to see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes. More here
Tailpiece
Why was Mamallapuram chosen to host the 44th Chess Olympiad
Mamallapuram is a UNESCO World Heritage site located less than two hours away from Chennai by road. A popular tourist destination with a string of 5-star hotels that can cater to the more than 2,000 participants expected to descend there for the Chess Olympiad also helped it become the host city. More here
