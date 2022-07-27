Market Buzz Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Aswath Damodaran vindicated as Zomato tanks 12% more Ramdeo Agrawal and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, two of the most successful investors on Dalal Street, had also ridiculed the pricing of the company at the time of its initial public offering. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

UPSSSC registration ends

ED to question Sonia Gandhi

Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce results Tomorrow:

Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi to visit Gujarat

CCI to attend anti-trust hearing

Big Story IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4% The multilateral agency's latest forecast is only marginally higher than that of the Reserve Bank of India. Economists, however, see the risk of India's growth slipping below 7 percent this fiscal. More here

Auto Audi to focus on electric vehicles from 2033 Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards. More here

Coronavirus Get vaccinated, be careful, says Rajasthan CM as COVID-19 cases rise Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of coronavirus has crossed 7 percent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again." More here

Tech Tattle Realme launches the Pad X, Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and more in India Realme has launched a bouquet of new devices for the Indian market. The company has introduced the follow-up to last year's Realme Pad - Realme Pad X, the Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, and a Realme Flat Monitor. More here