Get vaccinated, be careful, says Rajasthan CM as COVID-19 cases rise

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of coronavirus has crossed 7 percent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again."