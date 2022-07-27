English
    Last Updated : July 27, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Aswath Damodaran vindicated as Zomato tanks 12% more

      Ramdeo Agrawal and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, two of the most successful investors on Dalal Street, had also ridiculed the pricing of the company at the time of its initial public offering. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      UPSSSC registration ends
      ED to question Sonia Gandhi
      Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce results
      Tomorrow:
      Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu
      PM Modi to visit Gujarat

      CCI to attend anti-trust hearing

      Close

    • Big Story

      IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%

      The multilateral agency's latest forecast is only marginally higher than that of the Reserve Bank of India. Economists, however, see the risk of India's growth slipping below 7 percent this fiscal. More here

    • Auto

      Audi to focus on electric vehicles from 2033

      Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards. More here

    • Coronavirus

      Get vaccinated, be careful, says Rajasthan CM as COVID-19 cases rise

      Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of coronavirus has crossed 7 percent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again." More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme launches the Pad X, Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and more in India

      Realme has launched a bouquet of new devices for the Indian market. The company has introduced the follow-up to last year's Realme Pad - Realme Pad X, the Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, and a Realme Flat Monitor. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Mysterious life forms discovered in ancient lava caves of Hawaii

      New research has uncovered thousands of previously-unknown bacterial species in the ancient lava caves of Hawaii. Authors of the study published last week theorised that research into these microbial ecosystems could help us understand how life can survive in extreme conditions like those on Mars. More here

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

