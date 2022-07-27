Last Updated : July 27, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST
Market Buzz
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Aswath Damodaran vindicated as Zomato tanks 12% more
Ramdeo Agrawal and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, two of the most successful investors on Dalal Street, had also ridiculed the pricing of the company at the time of its initial public offering. More here
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
CCI to attend anti-trust hearing
Big Story
IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 80 bps to 7.4%
The multilateral agency's latest forecast is only marginally higher than that of the Reserve Bank of India. Economists, however, see the risk of India's growth slipping below 7 percent this fiscal. More here
Auto
Audi to focus on electric vehicles from 2033
Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards. More here
Coronavirus
Get vaccinated, be careful, says Rajasthan CM as COVID-19 cases rise
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of coronavirus has crossed 7 percent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again." More here
Tech Tattle
Realme launches the Pad X, Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and more in India
Realme has launched a bouquet of new devices for the Indian market. The company has introduced the follow-up to last year's Realme Pad - Realme Pad X, the Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, and a Realme Flat Monitor. More here
Tailpiece
Mysterious life forms discovered in ancient lava caves of Hawaii
New research has uncovered thousands of previously-unknown bacterial species in the ancient lava caves of Hawaii. Authors of the study published last week theorised that research into these microbial ecosystems could help us understand how life can survive in extreme conditions like those on Mars. More here
