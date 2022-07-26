Chemical manufacturer Gujarat Polysol Chemicals and construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Read here.
Today
US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins
Q1 Earnings: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Shoppers Stop, Tata Power, Union Bank of India
Overseas Companies Earnings: Microsoft, Visa, Alphabet, General Motors, Unilever, Coca-Cola, McDonald's
5G spectrum auctions to begin
Month-end data in the US on consumer confidence, new home sales
IMF's World Economic Outlook Update
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM group on cetcell.mahacet.org
National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED
‘Ram Sethu’ as national heritage monument: SC to hear plea seeking declaration
Realme first 5G-led AIoT launch
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch Tomorrow
US Federal Reserve rate decision
Earnings: Bajaj Finance, Biocon, Blue Dart, CG Power, Coromandel, Maruti, Tata Motors, UBL
Overseas Companies Earnings: Meta, Boeing, Airbus, Ford, Lloyds, Qualcomm, GlaxoSmithKline
Money Laundering Case: ED questioning of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Result of common entrance to Delhi govt schools
Huawei MatePad Pro tablet launch
Droupadi Murmu was on July 25 sworn in as India’s 15th President. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to her at the event held at central hall of parliament. Murmu scripted history by defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. At 64, she takes over from Ram Nath Kovind to be the youngest and India's first President to be born after Independence. Read more here.
Just a few days are left to file your income tax return (ITR) for Financial Year 2021-22 (Assessment Year 2022-23). You can file your income tax return on your own through the income tax department’s e-filing website, or take the help of experts like tax return preparers (TRPs), e-filing intermediaries, or chartered accountants. Read here.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), which has been on a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rollout spree over the last three months, is now looking to revitalise the segment it has always been known for—the entry level hatchbacks. More details here.
The launch of the iQOO 9T in India on August 2 follows the recent debut of the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro in China. The company has already teased the design and key details of the iQOO 9T. Here's a quick look at the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
Anand Mahindra’s “start-up hero” is not some billionaire entrepreneur or pioneering inventor, but an auto rickshaw driver who rebuilt his life from scratch after losing everything. Here is the story of Paramjeet Singh who has "restarted and reinvented his life…not just once, but twice…” according to the Mahindra Group chairman.
