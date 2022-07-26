Market Buzz Gujarat Polysol Chemicals, PKH Ventures get Sebi's go-ahead to float IPOs Chemical manufacturer Gujarat Polysol Chemicals and construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Read here.

US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins

Q1 Earnings: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Shoppers Stop, Tata Power, Union Bank of India

Overseas Companies Earnings: Microsoft, Visa, Alphabet, General Motors, Unilever, Coca-Cola, McDonald's

5G spectrum auctions to begin

Month-end data in the US on consumer confidence, new home sales

IMF's World Economic Outlook Update

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM group on cetcell.mahacet.org

National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED

‘Ram Sethu’ as national heritage monument: SC to hear plea seeking declaration

Realme first 5G-led AIoT launch

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch Tomorrow

US Federal Reserve rate decision

Earnings: Bajaj Finance, Biocon, Blue Dart, CG Power, Coromandel, Maruti, Tata Motors, UBL

Overseas Companies Earnings: Meta, Boeing, Airbus, Ford, Lloyds, Qualcomm, GlaxoSmithKline

Money Laundering Case: ED questioning of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Result of common entrance to Delhi govt schools

Huawei MatePad Pro tablet launch

Big Story Droupadi Murmu sworn in as 15th President Droupadi Murmu was on July 25 sworn in as India’s 15th President. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to her at the event held at central hall of parliament. Murmu scripted history by defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. At 64, she takes over from Ram Nath Kovind to be the youngest and India's first President to be born after Independence. Read more here.

Your Money ITR filing | Four ways to file income tax return Just a few days are left to file your income tax return (ITR) for Financial Year 2021-22 (Assessment Year 2022-23). You can file your income tax return on your own through the income tax department’s e-filing website, or take the help of experts like tax return preparers (TRPs), e-filing intermediaries, or chartered accountants. Read here.

Automobile Maruti Suzuki looking to re-energise the hatchback market with all-new Alto Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), which has been on a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rollout spree over the last three months, is now looking to revitalise the segment it has always been known for—the entry level hatchbacks. More details here.

Tech Tattle iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in India on August 2 The launch of the iQOO 9T in India on August 2 follows the recent debut of the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro in China. The company has already teased the design and key details of the iQOO 9T. Here's a quick look at the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.