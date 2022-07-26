Last Updated : July 26, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Gujarat Polysol Chemicals, PKH Ventures get Sebi's go-ahead to float IPOs
Chemical manufacturer Gujarat Polysol Chemicals and construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Read here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Huawei MatePad Pro tablet launch
Big Story
Droupadi Murmu sworn in as 15th President
Droupadi Murmu was on July 25 sworn in as India’s 15th President. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to her at the event held at central hall of parliament. Murmu scripted history by defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. At 64, she takes over from Ram Nath Kovind to be the youngest and India's first President to be born after Independence. Read more here.
Your Money
ITR filing | Four ways to file income tax return
Just a few days are left to file your income tax return (ITR) for Financial Year 2021-22 (Assessment Year 2022-23). You can file your income tax return on your own through the income tax department’s e-filing website, or take the help of experts like tax return preparers (TRPs), e-filing intermediaries, or chartered accountants. Read here.
Automobile
Maruti Suzuki looking to re-energise the hatchback market with all-new Alto
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), which has been on a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rollout spree over the last three months, is now looking to revitalise the segment it has always been known for—the entry level hatchbacks. More details here.
Tech Tattle
iQOO 9T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in India on August 2
The launch of the iQOO 9T in India on August 2 follows the recent debut of the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro in China. The company has already teased the design and key details of the iQOO 9T. Here's a quick look at the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
Tail Piece
Why this man is Anand Mahindra’s ‘start-up hero’
Anand Mahindra’s “start-up hero” is not some billionaire entrepreneur or pioneering inventor, but an auto rickshaw driver who rebuilt his life from scratch after losing everything. Here is the story of Paramjeet Singh who has "restarted and reinvented his life…not just once, but twice…” according to the Mahindra Group chairman.
