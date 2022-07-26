Big Story

Droupadi Murmu sworn in as 15th President

Droupadi Murmu was on July 25 sworn in as India’s 15th President. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to her at the event held at central hall of parliament. Murmu scripted history by defeating opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. At 64, she takes over from Ram Nath Kovind to be the youngest and India's first President to be born after Independence. Read more here.