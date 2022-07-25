Market Buzz FPIs return to Indian equities; invest Rs 1,100 crore in July The relentless selling by foreign investors appears to have taken a breather as they have turned net buyers so far this month with an investment of nearly Rs 1,100 crore in the Indian equity market. This comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 50,145 crore from equities in June. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Q1 Earnings: Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Glaxo, Tata Steel

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as India's 15th President

National Herald scam: ED summons Sonia for a second round of questioning

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter: Day to day hearing to begin Tomorrow

US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins

Q1 Earnings: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Shoppers Stop, Tata Power, Union Bank of India

Overseas companies’ earnings: Microsoft Q4, Visa Q3, Alphabet Q2, General Motors Q2, Unilever H1, Coca-Cola Q2, McDonald's Q2

5G spectrum auctions to begin

Month-end data in the US on Consumer Confidence, New Home sales

IMF's World Economic Outlook Update

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM group on cetcell.mahacet.org

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED

‘Ram Sethu’ as national heritage monument: SC to hear plea seeking declaration

Realme first 5G-led AIoT launch

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch

Big Story Powell seen slowing Fed’s hikes after 75 basis points this week Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike this week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. Read here.

Earnings Report Infosys grows fastest among peers Infosys on July 24 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,360 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up 3.2 percent year-on-year from Rs 5,195 crore recorded in Q1FY22. The company reported revenue growth of 3.87 percent sequentially in dollar terms for the April-June quarter , the highest among peers such as TCS (1.25 percent), Wipro (0.51 percent) and HCL Tech (1.1 percent). For more details, read here.

Your Money High returns, but watch out for credit risks in corporate FDs Corporate fixed deposits offer higher interest rates compared to bank fixed deposits. But, there is a risk of default in low-rated FDs. So, check the ratings assigned and company financials before investing. For more details, read here.

Tech Tattle Moto Edge X30 Pro, Moto Razr 2022 launch date set Motorola has set an official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the next-gen Razr Flip smartphone, and its next major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0. Launch date, features, camera specifications & all you need to know about the smartphone here.