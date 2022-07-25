The relentless selling by foreign investors appears to have taken a breather as they have turned net buyers so far this month with an investment of nearly Rs 1,100 crore in the Indian equity market. This comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 50,145 crore from equities in June. Read here.
Today
Q1 Earnings: Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Glaxo, Tata Steel
Droupadi Murmu to take oath as India's 15th President
National Herald scam: ED summons Sonia for a second round of questioning
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter: Day to day hearing to begin Tomorrow
US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins
Q1 Earnings: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Shoppers Stop, Tata Power, Union Bank of India
Overseas companies’ earnings: Microsoft Q4, Visa Q3, Alphabet Q2, General Motors Q2, Unilever H1, Coca-Cola Q2, McDonald's Q2
5G spectrum auctions to begin
Month-end data in the US on Consumer Confidence, New Home sales
IMF's World Economic Outlook Update
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM group on cetcell.mahacet.org
National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED
‘Ram Sethu’ as national heritage monument: SC to hear plea seeking declaration
Realme first 5G-led AIoT launch
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch
Today
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike this week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. Read here.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike this week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. Read here.
Infosys on July 24 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,360 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up 3.2 percent year-on-year from Rs 5,195 crore recorded in Q1FY22. The company reported revenue growth of 3.87 percent sequentially in dollar terms for the April-June quarter , the highest among peers such as TCS (1.25 percent), Wipro (0.51 percent) and HCL Tech (1.1 percent). For more details, read here.
Infosys on July 24 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,360 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up 3.2 percent year-on-year from Rs 5,195 crore recorded in Q1FY22. The company reported revenue growth of 3.87 percent sequentially in dollar terms for the April-June quarter , the highest among peers such as TCS (1.25 percent), Wipro (0.51 percent) and HCL Tech (1.1 percent). For more details, read here.
Corporate fixed deposits offer higher interest rates compared to bank fixed deposits. But, there is a risk of default in low-rated FDs. So, check the ratings assigned and company financials before investing. For more details, read here.
Corporate fixed deposits offer higher interest rates compared to bank fixed deposits. But, there is a risk of default in low-rated FDs. So, check the ratings assigned and company financials before investing. For more details, read here.
Motorola has set an official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the next-gen Razr Flip smartphone, and its next major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0. Launch date, features, camera specifications & all you need to know about the smartphone here.
Motorola has set an official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the next-gen Razr Flip smartphone, and its next major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0. Launch date, features, camera specifications & all you need to know about the smartphone here.
Sharing his advice for budding entrepreneurs, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says one of the lessons that he has learnt as the CEO of the firm is that "before you cut wood, sharpen your axe." More here.
Sharing his advice for budding entrepreneurs, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says one of the lessons that he has learnt as the CEO of the firm is that "before you cut wood, sharpen your axe." More here.