Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Q1 Earnings: Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Glaxo, Tata SteelDroupadi Murmu to take oath as India's 15th PresidentNational Herald scam: ED summons Sonia for a second round of questioningSri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter: Day to day hearing to beginUS Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting beginsQ1 Earnings: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Shoppers Stop, Tata Power, Union Bank of IndiaOverseas companies’ earnings: Microsoft Q4, Visa Q3, Alphabet Q2, General Motors Q2, Unilever H1, Coca-Cola Q2, McDonald's Q25G spectrum auctions to beginMonth-end data in the US on Consumer Confidence, New Home salesIMF's World Economic Outlook UpdateMHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM group on cetcell.mahacet.orgNational Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED‘Ram Sethu’ as national heritage monument: SC to hear plea seeking declarationRealme first 5G-led AIoT launch

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch