July 25, 2022
Market Buzz
FPIs return to Indian equities; invest Rs 1,100 crore in July
The relentless selling by foreign investors appears to have taken a breather as they have turned net buyers so far this month with an investment of nearly Rs 1,100 crore in the Indian equity market. This comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 50,145 crore from equities in June. Read here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch
Big Story
Powell seen slowing Fed’s hikes after 75 basis points this week
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike this week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. Read here.
Earnings Report
Infosys grows fastest among peers
Infosys on July 24 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,360 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up 3.2 percent year-on-year from Rs 5,195 crore recorded in Q1FY22. The company reported revenue growth of 3.87 percent sequentially in dollar terms for the April-June quarter , the highest among peers such as TCS (1.25 percent), Wipro (0.51 percent) and HCL Tech (1.1 percent). For more details, read here.
Your Money
High returns, but watch out for credit risks in corporate FDs
Corporate fixed deposits offer higher interest rates compared to bank fixed deposits. But, there is a risk of default in low-rated FDs. So, check the ratings assigned and company financials before investing. For more details, read here.
Tech Tattle
Moto Edge X30 Pro, Moto Razr 2022 launch date set
Motorola has set an official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the next-gen Razr Flip smartphone, and its next major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0. Launch date, features, camera specifications & all you need to know about the smartphone here.
Tail Piece
Zerodha CEO's interesting advice for budding entrepreneurs
Sharing his advice for budding entrepreneurs, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says one of the lessons that he has learnt as the CEO of the firm is that "before you cut wood, sharpen your axe." More here.
