    Last Updated : July 25, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs return to Indian equities; invest Rs 1,100 crore in July

      The relentless selling by foreign investors appears to have taken a breather as they have turned net buyers so far this month with an investment of nearly Rs 1,100 crore in the Indian equity market. This comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 50,145 crore from equities in June. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Q1 Earnings: Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Glaxo, Tata Steel
      Droupadi Murmu to take oath as India's 15th President
      National Herald scam: ED summons Sonia for a second round of questioning
      Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter: Day to day hearing to begin
      Tomorrow
      US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting begins
      Q1 Earnings: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Shoppers Stop, Tata Power, Union Bank of India
      Overseas companies’ earnings: Microsoft Q4, Visa Q3, Alphabet Q2, General Motors Q2, Unilever H1, Coca-Cola Q2, McDonald's Q2
      5G spectrum auctions to begin
      Month-end data in the US on Consumer Confidence, New Home sales
      IMF's World Economic Outlook Update
      MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM group on cetcell.mahacet.org
      National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to reappear before ED
      ‘Ram Sethu’ as national heritage monument: SC to hear plea seeking declaration
      Realme first 5G-led AIoT launch

      Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Powell seen slowing Fed’s hikes after 75 basis points this week

      Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is likely to slow the pace of interest-rate increases after front-loading policy with a second straight 75 basis-point hike this week, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. Read here.

    • Earnings Report

      Infosys grows fastest among peers

      Infosys on July 24 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,360 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022, up 3.2 percent year-on-year from Rs 5,195 crore recorded in Q1FY22. The company reported revenue growth of 3.87 percent sequentially in dollar terms for the April-June quarter , the highest among peers such as TCS (1.25 percent), Wipro (0.51 percent) and HCL Tech (1.1 percent). For more details, read here.

    • Your Money

      High returns, but watch out for credit risks in corporate FDs

      Corporate fixed deposits offer higher interest rates compared to bank fixed deposits. But, there is a risk of default in low-rated FDs. So, check the ratings assigned and company financials before investing. For more details, read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Moto Edge X30 Pro, Moto Razr 2022 launch date set

      Motorola has set an official launch date for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the next-gen Razr Flip smartphone, and its next major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0. Launch date, features, camera specifications & all you need to know about the smartphone here.

    • Tail Piece

      Zerodha CEO's interesting advice for budding entrepreneurs

      Sharing his advice for budding entrepreneurs, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says one of the lessons that he has learnt as the CEO of the firm is that "before you cut wood, sharpen your axe." More here.

