    Last Updated : July 24, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Over 100 smallcaps jump 10-32% in the week as market gains 4%

      Indian equity markets settled on a positive note for the week ended July 22, supported by healthy quarterly earnings, good monsoon, buying across sectors, positive global cues, FIIs turning buyers after a long time and falling crude oil prices. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

      GST GoM on casinos, race course, and online gaming in Goa
      President Ram Nath Kovind to bid aieu to Rashtrapati Bhavan
      World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav to play their Men’s Javelin Throw finals
      Meeting of BJP CMs to be held in New Delhi
      Tomorrow
      Droupadi Murmu to take oath as India's 15th President
      National Herald scam: ED summons Sonia for a second round of questioning

      Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Matter: Day to day hearing to begin

    • Big Story

      WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

      The escalating monkeypox outbreak has prompted the World Health Organization to activate its highest alert level and declare the virus a public health emergency of global significance. Read here to know

    • Your Money

      Own a health insurance policy with room rent sub-limits? Hospital room GST will pinch

      The recently introduced 5 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on hospital rooms, excluding intensive care units, with a rent of over Rs 5,000 will inflate healthcare costs for patients. Health insurers are likely to treat this tax as part of the total bill amount, but policyholders who own plans with room rent sub-limits will be affected. More details here.

    • Automobile

      Ather 450X Gen 3 Review

      Do incremental changes to the Gen 3 Ather 450X make it the most wholesome e-scooter in the market? Now equipped with a bigger battery, and even better thermal management, the 450X is gunning for its arch-rival, the Ola S1 Pro. Features, range, price, and more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launching in India on August 3

      The OnePlus 10T 5G has got an official launch date in India. OnePlus has already begun teasing details about its upcoming flagship smartphone, while rumours about the device have been doing the rounds for a few months now. Here's a quick look at the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

    • Tail Piece

      What are the 'Little Miss' memes going viral on social media

      Social media users are posting memes referencing their habits, likes, and struggles. Meme creators are modifying characters from children's book series Little Miss and Mr. Men to suit their own unique personalities. More on this here.

    tags #Ather 450X Gen 3 #GST #health insurance policy #iQOO 9 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #monkeypox #stock markets

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

