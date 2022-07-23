Market Buzz Market ends the week on a high The Indian market continued its winning streak for the sixth day in a row on July 22, helped by financials, FMCG and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 390.28 points, or 0.70 percent, at 56,072.23, and the Nifty was up 114.20 points, or 0.69 percent, at 16,719.50. For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 4 percent each. Read here to know more.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today GST GOM meet on casino, race course & online gaming in Bengaluru

Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi: Hearing to resume Tomorrow GST GoM on casinos, race course and online gaming in Goa

President Ram Nath Kovind to bid aieu to Rashtrapati Bhavan

World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav's Men’s Javelin Throw finals

Meeting of BJP CMs in New Delhi

Big Story Prashant Jain's 19-year stint at HDFC AMC ends | His peers weigh in on his legacy The HDFC AMC chief investment officer (CIO), Prashant Jain resigned today after spending 19 years at the fund house. Jain has been known for sticking to high-conviction bets even in the phases of underperformance. He is a firm believer in buying companies at right valuations and not fall in the temptation of chasing high-yielding stocks at expensive valuations. Mutual fund industry looks back at how Prashant Jain has left a lasting impact and contributed to the growth of Rs 37 lakh crore MF industry. Read here.

Your Money Motor insurance riders: All you need to know for a smooth ride In the past decade and a half, technology has transformed the way insurance works. The IRDAI has been ensuring that every insurer in the country keeps up with this transformation. Three new motor insurance riders have also been introduced in the same bid. Here is everything you need to know about the new riders.

Automobile More than 1 million EVs on India’s roads The number of electric vehicles registered in India crossed 1 million, with no indication that incidents of e-scooters catching fire discouraged purchases. EV registrations climbed to 419,000 in 2022 from 161,000 in 2019, according to data shared by Krishan Pal Gurjar, minister of state for heavy industries, in a written reply in Parliament. The rise in registrations comes after an industry-wide cut in the GST rate on EVs to 5%. Get more details here.

Tech Tattle Dell launches XPS 13 Plus 9320 in India: Check price, specs Dell announces its new laptop in its XPS range of devices, the XPS 13 Plus 9320, is the most powerful yet with Intel's 12th Gen Core processors. Keep reading to know more about the variant wise pricing, specs, and features of the newly launched laptop.