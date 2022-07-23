English
    Last Updated : July 23, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market ends the week on a high

      The Indian market continued its winning streak for the sixth day in a row on July 22, helped by financials, FMCG and auto stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 390.28 points, or 0.70 percent, at 56,072.23, and the Nifty was up 114.20 points, or 0.69 percent, at 16,719.50. For the week, Sensex and Nifty gained 4 percent each. Read here to know more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      GST GOM meet on casino, race course & online gaming in Bengaluru
      Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi: Hearing to resume
      Tomorrow
      GST GoM on casinos, race course and online gaming in Goa
      President Ram Nath Kovind to bid aieu to Rashtrapati Bhavan
      World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav's Men’s Javelin Throw finals

      Meeting of BJP CMs in New Delhi

      Close

    • Big Story

      Prashant Jain's 19-year stint at HDFC AMC ends | His peers weigh in on his legacy

      The HDFC AMC chief investment officer (CIO), Prashant Jain resigned today after spending 19 years at the fund house. Jain has been known for sticking to high-conviction bets even in the phases of underperformance. He is a firm believer in buying companies at right valuations and not fall in the temptation of chasing high-yielding stocks at expensive valuations. Mutual fund industry looks back at how Prashant Jain has left a lasting impact and contributed to the growth of Rs 37 lakh crore MF industry. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Motor insurance riders: All you need to know for a smooth ride

      In the past decade and a half, technology has transformed the way insurance works. The IRDAI has been ensuring that every insurer in the country keeps up with this transformation. Three new motor insurance riders have also been introduced in the same bid. Here is everything you need to know about the new riders.

    • Automobile

      More than 1 million EVs on India’s roads

      The number of electric vehicles registered in India crossed 1 million, with no indication that incidents of e-scooters catching fire discouraged purchases. EV registrations climbed to 419,000 in 2022 from 161,000 in 2019, according to data shared by Krishan Pal Gurjar, minister of state for heavy industries, in a written reply in Parliament. The rise in registrations comes after an industry-wide cut in the GST rate on EVs to 5%. Get more details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Dell launches XPS 13 Plus 9320 in India: Check price, specs

      Dell announces its new laptop in its XPS range of devices, the XPS 13 Plus 9320, is the most powerful yet with Intel's 12th Gen Core processors. Keep reading to know more about the variant wise pricing, specs, and features of the newly launched laptop.

    • Tail Piece

      A pilot’s sweet surprise for his family struck a chord with viewers

      A video that has struck a chord with the internet shows a pilot surprising his family members on board and flying them back home. More details here.

    tags #Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 #electric vehicles #Essential 7 #HDFC AMC #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Motor Insurance #Prashant Jain #stock markets

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

