Market Buzz Market regains 9% from June lows The market seems to be on a recovery phase as it has gained little more than 9 percent from its fresh 52-week low. While 40 stocks have given returns of 20-50 percent during this period, 90 percent stocks in BSE 500 are trading in the green. The Nifty50 has moved from a low of 15,191 on June 17 to 16,600 levels on Thursday, which is a 1,400-point rally in absolute terms. In case of BSE Sensex, the gains stood at 4,600 points from 50,900 to 55,600 levels. Read more here.

Big Story Droupadi Murmu - All about the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post Droupadi Murmu has won the election for the post of President of India. She will be the first tribal woman to take up the office when she is sworn in. Murmu, 64, the Presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was contesting against Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha. Murmu's tally had crossed the 50 percent-mark of total valid votes - the minimum required to claim victory - at the end of the third round of counting. Read here.

Your Money Favourite midcap stocks of largest MF houses Quality midcap stocks have helped fund managers to deliver better return over long run. Here are the top midcap stocks of the largest mutual fund houses.

Automobile The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz C300d Parth Charan in his review of the luxury sedan Mercedes-Benz C300d writes you do get a lot of car and a lot of tech for the money. The C300d is dripping with character, bulging at the seams with pure Mercedes muscle while still offering excellent fuel economy and best-in-class interiors. It’s also the best the C-Class has looked in years, with the AMG-line embellishments going a long way to add visual substance to go with the car’s obviously sporty nature. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Xiaomi Redmi K50i launched in India: Top specs, price & more Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K50i 5G smartphone in India, the first Redmi device with support for 12 5G network bands. The company is aiming at people looking to buy a mid-range smartphone. Here's a quick first look at specs, top features, price, and everything else you need to know.