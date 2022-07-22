Big Story

Droupadi Murmu - All about the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional post

Droupadi Murmu has won the election for the post of President of India. She will be the first tribal woman to take up the office when she is sworn in. Murmu, 64, the Presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was contesting against Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha. Murmu's tally had crossed the 50 percent-mark of total valid votes - the minimum required to claim victory - at the end of the third round of counting. Read here.