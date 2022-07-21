English
    Last Updated : July 21, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      How BlackRock lost $1.7 trillion in six months

      BlackRock Inc is used to breaking records. The world’s largest asset manager was the first firm to break through $10 trillion of assets under management. But the bigger they are, the harder they fall. This year BlackRock chalked up another record: the largest amount of money lost by a single firm over a six-month period. In the first half of this year, it lost $1.7 trillion of clients’ money.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Indian Presidential Election: Counting of votes from 11 am in Parliament
      Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED in National Herald case
      Next hearing of Gyanvapi mosque case

      Q1 Results: Crisil, RBL Bank, PVR Ltd, IDBI Bank, Mphasis, Hindustan Zinc

    • Corporate Earnings

      Wipro Q1 Results | Net profit tanks 21% YoY to Rs 2,564 crore, revenue grows 16%

    • Your Money

      Does a Rupee travel card work out better than a forex card?

      Over the last few years, a forex card has become a popular travel companion for many travellers. A forex card is a prepaid debit card, loaded with a foreign currency. However, these days some neo-banks have begun offering Global Rupee travel cards. That’s a new type of card in the highly-competitive market of credit, debit and prepaid cards. Which one of these works out better? Read more

    • Crypto Watch

      'India should not lose out on benefits of crypto', say experts after RBI, FM's red-flags

      India should not deprive itself from the benefits of cryptocurrencies, experts said, a couple of days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Reserve Bank of India's apprehensions on the unregulated virtual currencies.

      The experts and industry players whom Moneycontrol spoke to stressed that despite the regulatory concerns, the government should consider the benefits that can come through the widespread usage of cryptocurrencies. Read more

    • Leadership Contest

      Race to become UK PM down to final two, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

      Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Read more

    • Tailpiece

      Elon Musk’s career advice for young people: 'Don’t try to be a leader...'

      Before Elon Musk was surrounded by luxury yachts in Greece and massive lawsuits filed by Twitter for backing away from the $44 billion deal, the tech billionaire had in December last year shared some career advice for young people.

      ″(Don’t) try to be a leader for the sake of being a leader,” he said. “A lot of times... the people you want as leaders are the people who don’t want to be leaders.” Read more

    tags #BlackRock Inc #earnings #Elon Musk #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Results

