Big Story Rupee @ 80 | From 40/$1 to 80/$1 in 15 years The rupee's exchange rate versus the US dollar hit a fresh all-time low on July 19 as the 8o-per-dollar mark was breached for the first time. This time 15 years ago, the rupee's exchange rate was around 40 per US dollar, making activities such as studying abroad increasingly popular given the rupee's strength. However, much has changed since then. Read more.

Corporate Earnings HUL Q1 Results | Net profit rises 14% to Rs 2,391 crore, beats estimate Hindustan Unilever (HUL), India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, on July 19 reported a 13.85% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was at Rs 2,289 crore, up 11% YoY. Read more.

Your Money Here's what will become more expensive as the rupee hits 80 per dollar As the rupee hit a record new low of 80 on Tuesday, household expenditure is expected to go up as imports become more expensive, according to economists. Read here to know.

Crypto Caution Crypto whale watching: Why investors should track them to generate profit Crypto whales is a term used to describe investors with a disproportionately large holding of a cryptocurrency. They can influence the price of their respective crypto tokens with their buying/selling power and disrupt the crypto markets with relative ease. It is important to spot such whales and track their trading activity to profit from it or to simply avoid being on the losing side of a trade. Read more.

Personal Finance ITR Filing Online | Dos and don’ts for filing income tax returns As the due date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) approaches, one could end up making numerous tax filing mistakes. One must be careful while filing returns as any oversight can lead to a penalty or tax notice from the Income Tax Department. Here are some common mistakes to avoid while filing income tax returns by July 31, 2022.