    Last Updated : July 20, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

      Rupee @ 80 | From 40/$1 to 80/$1 in 15 years

      The rupee's exchange rate versus the US dollar hit a fresh all-time low on July 19 as the 8o-per-dollar mark was breached for the first time.

      Take a look at these key events

      HUL Q1 Results | Net profit rises 14% to Rs 2,391 crore, beats estimate

      Here's what will become more expensive as the rupee hits 80 per dollar

      As the rupee hit a record new low of 80 on Tuesday, household expenditure is expected to go up as imports become more expensive, according to economists. Read here to know.

      Crypto whale watching: Why investors should track them to generate profit

      Crypto whales is a term used to describe investors with a disproportionately large holding of a cryptocurrency. They can influence the price of their respective crypto tokens with their buying/selling power and disrupt the crypto markets with relative ease.

      It is important to spot such whales and track their trading activity to profit from it or to simply avoid being on the losing side of a trade. Read more.

      ITR Filing Online | Dos and don’ts for filing income tax returns

      As the due date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) approaches, one could end up making numerous tax filing mistakes. One must be careful while filing returns as any oversight can lead to a penalty or tax notice from the Income Tax Department. Here are some common mistakes to avoid while filing income tax returns by July 31, 2022.

      Savitri Jindal: India’s richest woman, whose fortune rose by $12 billion in 2 years

      Savitri Jindal, who took over her husband’s steel and power conglomerate after his sudden death in 2005, saw her fortune rise by $12 billion in just the last two years. With a net worth of $18 billion, Jindal is India’s richest woman and the only woman in the top 10 of Forbes’ list of richest Indians in 2021. Read more.

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

